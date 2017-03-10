Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl. She’ll be 15-months-old Max’s younger sister and where else do you think his famous dad announced the news? On his very own Facebook page yesterday! Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla are expecting baby no. 2 on the way amidst fears of child-bearing difficulties his wife encountered during the previous years.

Another rich kid for the Zuckerberg clan

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are expecting another baby girl and we couldn’t help but be ecstatic as well. Billionaire social media mogul Mark announced the big news on his Facebook page yesterday. With photos of each of their respective families, Mark then started his lengthy post: “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found she was pregnant again, out first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

Dr. Priscilla Chan who works as a pediatrician suffered three miscarriages before she got pregnant with Max. The Facebook CEO had called it a “lonely experience” after opening about the topic. The couple met while studying at Harvard and married in 2012 after dating for 10 years.

The 32-year-old father also mentioned how he and Priscilla were both surrounded by sisters in each of their respective families. Adding, “I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women. They weren’t just my sisters, but some of my best friends. They’ve gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed how to compete and still laugh together afterwards.”

“Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business. They have so many inside jokes—the kind only siblings can understand.”

He ended the post with, “We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives—sisters, mothers and friends. We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.”

In November, the couple celebrated Max’s 1st birthday in which doting father Mark revealed that he received his first kiss from her daughter. Aww, so sweet!

Over the past year, Facebook’s founder would upload pictures and give updates of his family—mostly about Max. There was one photo in which Mark cuddled up her daughter while at the same time changed her diaper. He’d also shared a picture of his little girl wearing a Jedi costume prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens. A few snapshots that were shared online are: Max’s first swim in a pool, a photo of him and her daughter visiting a doctor’s office to get vaccinations, and her first video appearance during 2016’s Chinese New Year. She’s every bit as Daddy’s girl!

The 15-months-old Max was also part of her Daddy’s 32nd birthday celebration at Menlo Park, California which is the location of Facebook’s headquarters. An image shared by Mark in October was Max together with their family dog, Beast. He wrote on the caption that Max’s first word was dog. But one of the most memorable photos would have to be during one of the family’s camping trip wherein his wife was reading to Max inside a tent. We’re certain this upcoming new member of the family would receive the same love and care from Mark and Priscilla.

The American businessman also continued that he and his wife have launched the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative which aims to enhance “personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people, and building strong communities.” He said that he will donate 99 percent of their Facebook profit throughout their lives to support this mission. His current net worth is estimated to be around $57 billion.

The college dropout is returning to Harvard to give a speech

Before the announcement of Mark and Priscilla’s expecting another baby girl, Harvard President Drew Faust told the university’s official school paper that they had tapped Mr. Zuckerberg to be the speaker for their commencement exercises this May. The latter had dropped out of Harvard during his second year to launch his billion-worth website, Facebook.

“Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership has profoundly altered the nature of social engagement worldwide. Few inventions in modern times can rival Facebook in its far-reaching impact…And few individuals can rival Mark Zuckerberg in his drive to change our world through the innovative use of technology, as well as his commitment to advance science, enhance education, and expand opportunity through the pursuit of philanthropy,” he said.

According to CNBC, Mark Zuckerberg had a whale of a time last Friday night together with a bunch of CEOs. Talk about a party for the rich and popular. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston held his birthday party in San Francisco and one of his guests is Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick as well as table tennis Olympian Lily Zhang. The theme was “Babes and Balls” and partygoers seriously got in the groove of it as they played a game of ping-pong at one point.

