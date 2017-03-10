The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Suffered But Jesus Says The Finale Is Worth It

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus was miserable during season 7A and that is no secret. Reedus complained a lot about his and Daryl’s situation. In fact, many of the cast complained to showrunner Scott Gimple and anyone else who would listen, including the press.

Norman Reedus, Tom Payne who portrays Jesus, and Seth Gilliam who portrays Father Gabriel discussed some pretty heavy philosophical concepts about The Walking Dead season 7 in Digital Spy.

Norman Reedus, Tom Payne, and Seth Gilliam, who portray Daryl, Jesus, and Father Gabriel sound like they are making a metaphor about life, not just The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus told Digital Spy how unhappy The Walking Dead season 7A made him feel, both as Daryl Dixon and as Norman Reedus himself.

“I hated the first half. It’s hard, there’s a dude wearing my clothes, I’m not seeing my friends… I went to [showrunner] Scott (Gimple) and said, ‘This sucks for me,’

Jesus told Digital Spy everything will get a lot better for Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast. The viewers will be relieved as well. Jesus said the finale is the big payoff for all the suffering. Jesus is, in this case, Tom Payne, who plays the role of a character named Jesus on The Walking Dead, though the idea of a big payoff, in the end, isn’t entirely without parallel in theology.

“There’s some great payoff moments in the finale where you go, ‘Wow! That’s really cool! I can’t wait to see that, that’s amazing!'”

Norman Reedus has a lot of insight into The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon. Norman Reedus and his character Daryl breathe as one, as he talks about Daryl’s feelings and motivations.

According to Norman Reedus, a lot of Daryl Dixon’s reactions in The Walking Dead season 7 are inspired by his feelings about losing his friend Glenn. Some decisions especially the decision not to tell Carol about Glenn’s death are motivated by compassion.

Norman Reedus explains how Carol, portrayed by Melissa McBride is losing herself. Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly some profound things about how change can impact people.

“Everyone’s path is their individual path, and she needs to be away from it because she’s losing herself and that world, when your whole life is changed and your whole world is changed and the dynamics have changed, and you start to lose yourself — then what’s the point, you know?”

Jesus [Tom Payne] asked for people to just be patient. Everything will work out in the end. The Walking Dead characters will get their just reward, and vicariously so will viewers.

“There are moments in the script where you go, ‘Wow, that character gets to do that.’ I think the audience needs to be patient sometimes.”

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln of The Walking Dead, Daryl, and Rick respectively, were also impatient at the time. Season 7A was tough for them, as they both feel their characters’ motivations so deeply.

While Tom Payne’s Jesus is a man of few words. The Walking Dead’s one and only minister of the Gospel, Father Gabriel, portrayed by Seth Gilliam had quite a bit to tell Digital Spy.

“Societally, we grow far more impatient each day. We’re used to instant gratification, instant information, and having everything at our fingertips. I think having to wait is a good thing; it reminds people what storytelling is all about.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon was in the thick of The Walking Dead’s absolutely worst hour, in about every way imaginable. Norman Reedus was quite literally, cold, dirty, and naked, as Daryl was degraded. Norman wasn’t feeling very patient in his suffering.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus spent days sitting bare naked on a cold dirty floor, and makeup men coated his body with dirt, even his personal areas. Reedus told Digital Spy about his nude scenes.

“I was butt-naked. I feel bad for one of our make-up guys. I had to be dirty all over and I had to get the ‘dirt’ all in the area!”

Agreeing with Jesus, Seth Gilliam who portrays Father Gabriel expounded further on the point he and Tom Payne [Jesus] were making.

“It’s not about having answers as soon as the question’s asked – let’s give it some thought and see what the best answer is. I like the fact it hasn’t all been spoonfed to the audience – you have to earn moments.”

Norman Reedus isn’t the only one who is taking his Walking Dead character to heart, apparently. Seth Gilliam expounded upon some pretty heavy philosophical ideas, especially considering he’s talking about The Walking Dead television show. Gilliam seems to be making a larger point.

Norman Reedus found The Walking Dead Season 7A was especially hard because it was hard on Daryl. It was also physically and emotionally uncomfortable for him. There is more about Norman Reedus’ naked discomfort with episode 3 in the Inquisitr.

According to Jesus [Tom Payne,] knowing how it all turns out makes it a lot easier on the stars of The Walking Dead, though, than the audience. One of the advantages of portraying Jesus is knowing what happens next, Thomas Payne confided to Digital Spy.

“One of the best things about the show is we get to read the scripts before everyone else.”

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus [Daryl Dixon], Tom Payne [Jesus] and Seth Gilliam [Father Gabriel] have not only read the script, by now they have completed all the season 7 episodes.

