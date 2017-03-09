Did Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Cause The ‘Teen Mom’ Cruise To Be Canceled?

Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood were scheduled to attend a Teen Mom cruise in July, but days ago, the event was confirmed as canceled.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 and Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG committed to take part in a five-day cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas last year, but now, following news of Lowry’s pregnancy, a representative for Vacations by Design has revealed that the event is no longer on the docket.

The rep told the Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the Teen Mom cruise was canceled “due to the production company having to make a change,” which may have been related to the impending birth of Kailyn Lowry’s third child.

“They didn’t tell us much about why the cruise was getting cancelled, just that one of the actresses scheduled to go could no longer go,” the rep continued.

Kailyn Lowry revealed she was expecting her third child at the end of last month after several reports claimed she was pregnant. Around the same time, the Teen Mom 2 cast member and mother of two attended a live aftershow taping, during which she confirmed she was nearly halfway through her pregnancy and expecting to give birth sometime this summer.

As the Ashley’s Reality Roundup pointed out, Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy will prevent her from traveling at the time the original cruise was scheduled. However, she may be able to participate in a cruise next year. While there has not yet been any confirmation of the event being rescheduled, the outlet said there was a possibility for a 2018 Teen Mom cruise.

“We have been told that they may be doing one next year,” the rep explained to the Ashley.

As for the scheduled 2017 event, those who have purchased tickets will be receiving a full refund with no penalties.

Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third child, but she will not be the first Teen Mom with three children. As fans of the franchise well know, Maci Bookout welcomed her third child, son Maverick, last year, and Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley, this past January. That said, Bookout is married to the father of her youngest two children and Evans is engaged to be married to David Eason, the father of her baby girl. Meanwhile, Lowry is currently single after a short-lived romance with her unnamed baby’s father.

“I am pregnant. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Kailyn Lowry told fans of her pregnancy on February 24. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she continued, “and like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait.”

