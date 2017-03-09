Chicago Bears: Mike Glennon Will Be The Answer At QB

Mike Glennon was not normally viewed as a household name throughout his first four NFL seasons, but that will change now that he has signed a big free agency contract with the Chicago Bears. Many believe that he is the next starting quarterback in the Windy City and will be asked to be the key part in turning the franchise back around.

Chicago reportedly agreed to a three-year deal, worth around $14.5 million per season. Many are viewing the deal as a bust already, simply because Glennon hasn’t been able to start for the majority of his career.

When Mike Glennon’s deal is finalized with #Bears, it’s expected to be 3 years for an average of $14.5M, source says. Will still draft a QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Even though he hasn’t started for the majority of his career, Glennon is a more than capable starter. He has shown off a powerful arm in limited playing time and has had success for the most part.

Throughout his 21 career games played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Glennon put together a 59.4 completion percentage to go along with 4,100 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. Glennon is not known for being able to make plays out of the pocket, but he has shown off excellent pocket presence.

At 27-years-old, Glennon will step up and be the answer that the Bears have been searching for at the quarterback position.

Mike Glennon signs with Bears for three-years, $45 million, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/m7UdCRZ5jh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2017

Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago is finally coming to an end. He had one of the most inconsistent tenures of any starting quarterback in the NFL in recent history. Moving on from Cutler is exactly what the franchise needed to do, and that alone will help them break out of their mediocrity.

One of the biggest questions now is who Glennon will be throwing the football to in 2017. Alshon Jeffery appears to be headed elsewhere in free agency, which would leave the Bears with Cameron Meredith and Kevin White as two of their top receivers. Second-year running back Jordan Howard will also be set to put on a show once again.

Glennon also seems to be a very popular name around the NFL as well. According to a report, other free agents are showing interest in signing with the Bears to play with Glennon.

FWIW, @RapSheet just said on @nflnetwork that he has free agents texting him saying they want to play with Mike Glennon. #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 9, 2017

Playing behind a young star quarterback like Jameis Winston is nothing to be ashamed of. Glennon learned from the sidelines and is now ready for his opportunity. Chicago is not an easy place for a new starting quarterback to play, but Glennon has a strong past of leadership.

One of the biggest areas that Cutler lacked was leadership, which is an area that Glennon excels in. He showed in his short time with Tampa Bay that he is capable of leading an NFL offense. Glennon also had a successful collegiate career at N.C. State.

So why will Glennon succeed as the starting quarterback moving forward for the Bears?

Bears expected to sign QB Mike Glennon to 3-year, $43.5M deal.@RapSheet provides more detail: https://t.co/ayZtyWSSpY pic.twitter.com/7OJYvMltML — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 9, 2017

Quite simply, Glennon will bring a strong arm, leadership, and a new energy to the table. Glennon is never going to be a superstar, but he is the type of game manager that can lead a team back to the playoffs. Chicago needs to bring more talent around Glennon and if they do that they will begin the process to getting back to being a playoff contender.

All of that being said, doubting Glennon is completely expected as well. Anytime an unproven player gets the kind of money that Glennon received, doubts arise. Despite those doubts, Glennon will impress Bears fans with his talent and still has plenty of potential to work his way into with consistent playing time.

Expect to see Glennon come to Chicago and make an immediate impression on the fan base. He likely won’t lead the Bears to the playoffs this season, but in the next two or three years, Chicago will be back on the map.

Do you think the Chicago Bears made a good move by signing Mike Glennon? Can he lead the Bears back to the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]