‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin To Appear On MTV Dating Reality Show?

Could Javi Marroquin be preparing to find live on MTV’s hit dating show Are You The One?

According to a new report, Javi Marroquin, 24, sent an audition tape to appear on the reality show, which features a total of 20 singles living in a house and attempting to find their perfect match.

“Hey everybody this is Javi, most of you know me from Teen Mom 2,” he said on an Are You The One? after show, via a report by Radar Online on March 9. “You know what happened to me and you know I love to love and I’m looking for love and just can’t find it.”

“I have a 3-year-old little boy, he means everything to me,” Marroquin added of his young son. “I’m trying to figure out who is the one. I’m trying to take someone out on a date.”

Linky linc! A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Javi Marroquin married Kailyn Lowry in 2012 and has been appearing alongside her on Teen Mom 2 ever since. However, while things between them used to be civil, their relationship took a turn for the worse during Season 7B when Marroquin arrived home from Qatar, where he was deployed for several months.

As fans saw on the show, Javi Marroquin caught his then-estranged wife at their Delaware home just months after she confirmed the end of their marriage. Shortly thereafter, Lowry became pregnant with another man’s baby and their divorce was ultimately finalized.

After returning home from his deployment, Javi Marroquin dated Nancy Gisell before moving on with Cassie Bucka, who he dated until this past January. At the time of their breakup, Javi Marroquin said he hoped to one day get back with Bucka, but thus far, they have yet to do so.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Javi Marroquin explained to Radar Online at the time of their split. “I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

Be great, Jav A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Although Javi Marroquin may want to give love another shot, it’s hard to say whether or not he will be doing so on television. After all, Marroquin is currently featured on Teen Mom 2, and will likely remain under contract with MTV to appear on the show for at least a couple more seasons.

“I don’t know. We would have to figure out the logistics,” he admitted. “I doubt Teen Mom would let me since we are mid filming.”

As he prepares for his potential future love, Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, is facing massive amounts of backlash on social media after revealing she is pregnant with her third child — with a third man. Lowry confirmed the news with her fans and followers at the end of last month but has said that she is not ready to reveal who fathered her baby. She’s also admitted that she is not currently dating the unidentified man.

In her baby announcement, Kailyn Lowry applauded her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, the father of her oldest child, 7-year-old Isaac, while informing fans that she and Javi Marroquin were not on good terms — and that she hadn’t told him she was expecting.

“Unfortunately, I never got to have a conversation with him about it,” Lowry said of her pregnancy.

To see more of Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]