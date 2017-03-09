Mama June: Honey Boo Boo Mom’s Liquid Diet Weight Loss Secrets Revealed

Fans of reality television will be aware that Mama June Shannon is back on our TV screens. Mama June first came to attention of Toddler’s and Tiara’s, a reality show that focused on children’s beauty pageants. That show was cut amid a storm of criticism around the sexualization of very young children. That was not the last we were to see of June Shannon, far from it. Mama June and her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson took center stage in a new reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, again focused on child beauty pageants.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was cut in 2014, but Mama June went on to star in Marriage Boot Camp, a public attempt to save her marriage to Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Now Mama June has her own show. Mama June: From Not To Hot follows Mama June’s shocking weight loss transformation.

The WE tv show sees Mama June take drastic action to achieve a startling weight loss transformation, some reports claim that Mama June has shed 300 lbs., and has slimmed down to a trim size four. Over the first couple of episodes of Mama June: From Not To Hot, we have seen Mama June undergo weight loss surgery, and use dating app Tinder to find a date for Mike Thompson’s wedding.

According to AOL Entertainment Mama June has now revealed, that her weight loss transformation is an attempt to get a “revenge body,” presumably to make Sugar Bear jealous. Of course, this is reality TV. A reality show that simply tracked a minor celebrity losing weight, by eating healthily and exercising, would not have much in the way of shock value. To ensure that viewers keep tuning in Mama June must face trauma, setbacks, and plenty of drama.

It seems that WE tv has hit on a winning formula. According to Deadline, Mama June: From Not To Hot is setting records for the network.

WE tv president Marc Juris, is clearly delighted with the success of Mama June’s new show. Mama June: From Not To Hot has set record viewing figures for the WE tv network. He claims that the audience identifies with Mama June’s “compelling” story.

“At a time when so much is competing for viewers’ attention, Mama June’s journey is proof that great storytelling with compelling characters can break out and deliver a significant and engaged audience.” “Mama June shares an honest, emotional and relatable story that is empowering as well as entertaining.”

Of course, we live in an era where “fake news” is big news. When Donald Trump, the U.S. president questions the validity of even the most reliable new sources, people are unlikely to take Mama June’s weight loss transformation at face value. ET report that fans believe that Mama June was wearing a “fat suit” to exaggerate her weight loss.

Some fans claimed that Mama June was “obviously” wearing facial prosthetics and a fat suit to make her appear larger than she is in reality. For her part, Mama June claims a number of key influences that helped her to achieve her remarkable weight loss transformation. Mama June told In Touch that she began to lose weight after becoming more active on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Fans of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo will know, that Mama June was fiercely criticized over the poor diet Honey Boo Boo and her siblings were eating. Mama June prepared Honey Boo Boo for beauty pageants on a reported diet of sugary snacks and energy drinks.

According to The List, Mama June switched to a liquid diet to ensure that her weight loss surgery had a helping hand. Gastric band surgery reduces the size of the stomach, helping people to feel full more quickly, and to feel less hungry. Mama June also switched to a liquid diet, consisting of “green smoothies.” Mama June admitted that she does not like to eat green vegetables, so taking them in liquid form proved to be a winner for her.

