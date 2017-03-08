Senator Tim Kaine ‘Lauds’ Son Linwood’s Anti-Donald Trump Protest After Arrest

Senator Tim Kaine has appreciated his son’s anti-Donald Trump protest, after Linwood Michael Kaine got arrested. The U.S. senator’s youngest son, 24, was among the five counter-protesters who got arrested after they tried to disrupt the “March 4 Trump” rally in St. Paul. A sixth person was arrested by the State Patrol at the Capitol.

The other five people have been identified as Anton William Bueckert (29), Haley Ryan (23), Isabell Kimball (26), Glenn Kimball (22), and Jonathan Adams (25). Bueckert is from Ontario, Canada, Ryan from Minnesota, and the other three from Minneapolis.

Senator Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 Presidential Elections. After his son’s arrest, the Democratic senator from Virginia said he “loved” it.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” Kaine said in a statement. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Senator Tim Kaine’s son’s arrest took place soon after counter-protesters clashed with the rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. They disrupted the pro-Trump rally with chants, whistles, and air horns. Somebody even set off a smoke bomb at one point. “March 4 Trump” attracted hundreds of demonstrators at the Capitol. The permitted rally is one of the several others around the nation.

A group of anti-Trump demonstrators tried to disrupt the event, while speeches were going on inside Capitol rotunda. Police said that a woman was hit in the head during the disruption. It was a 61-year-old from Plymouth. She claimed that something came toward her and struck her in the forehead. However, she was not injured. The police are unsure who set off the smoke bomb.

Rally organizer Elisa Sarmento was upset by the disruption, even though she said it did not have much impact.

“All we wanted to do was just celebrate our president in our own country,” she said. “We have the freedom to do it and for those young kids to come … and disrupt and hurt people, that’s very disappointing.”

Linwood Michael Kaine is a Minneapolis resident. He, known as “Woody,” went to Carleton College. No charge was filed against him or other four people who got arrested by St. Paul police. According to enforcement officials, the five demonstrators were released on Tuesday morning. Their case will be further investigated. St. Paul City Attorney Samuel Clark is in charge of reviewing the case that may involve misdemeanor charges. He said that he was not aware that the arrested person had any connection with Senator Kaine.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. “Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, and four others were arrested on… https://t.co/D4wSjORKhF — revbush (@revbush) March 8, 2017

Senator Tim Kaine’s son Linwood was with the other four people who set off fireworks inside the Capitol, St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. The investigation is going on to find out if the Democrat’s son was one of those who lit the devices. Linwood, as well as four others, was arrested less than a block away from the Capitol, near Rice Street and University Avenue. Linders said, when a police officer detained him, he “turned around and squared up to fight with the officer,” Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported. The St. Paul police officer, however, took Kaine under arrest and took him to the Ramsey County jail for booking.

Linders also said that the officer had to use “some force” while taking Woody into custody. Interestingly, the officers were not aware that he was Senator Tim Kaine’s son. It was a journalist who pointed that out to them. Linders said the department was not contacted by anybody from Senator Kaine’s office.

Senator Tim Kaine has three children with wife Anne Houlton. The older son called Nat, who is a Marine working overseas, was more active during the presidential campaign. The third child is a daughter called Anella.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]