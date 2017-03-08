Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding Is Not On Hold [Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not put their wedding on hold, despite what a new report suggests.

According to a rumor on Tuesday, The Voice couple was said to be at odds due to Shelton’s drinking, but according to Gossip Cop, the story is untrue.

“Boozy [Blake Shelton] Back On The Bottle — Does [Gwen Stefani] Approve?” Radar Online asked its readers on March 7.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for about a year and a half and are currently flaunting their love for one another on the 12th season of The Voice.

“I do… want another drink? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding plans could be on hold [after] the No Doubt front woman asked her fiance to put down the bottle — and he headed to the liquor store!” the outlet continued, according to a March 7 report by Gossip Cop.

The report shared details from a recent outing in Los Angeles in which Shelton was seen at a liquor store. They then added that Shelton had embarked on some bad behavior while Gwen Stefani was away.

“Shelton recently dropped 85 pounds on Stefani’s no-booze wedding diet,” the site claimed, “but then, late last month, he was caught leaving an L.A. liquor store with enough swill to soak Skid Row for a month. What’s more, the bad boy launched his booze-buying spree just hours after Stefani, 47, chatted it up with late-night TV host Seth Meyers 2,500 miles away in New York City!”

While Shelton was photographed leaving a liquor store in Los Angeles, a rep for Gwen Stefani denied a recent story about Shelton’s drinking being a problem. Further more, Gossip Cop claimed, Gwen Stefani never banned her boyfriend from drinking, so the idea that he would be in the dog house for going to the liquor store isn’t possible.

As for the wedding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton supposedly called off, Gossip Cop said they were never set to wed in the first place.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another in late 2015 after splitting from their former partners. As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before announcing their plans for divorce in August 2015. Weeks prior, Blake Shelton confirmed he and Miranda Lambert had chosen to end their marriage after just four years.

During her marriage, Gwen Stefani welcomed three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two. As for Shelton, he has no children of his own.

Throughout their relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been functioning as a family and are frequently seen out and about with Stefani’s sons. As for their potential future plans for children of their own, rumors have been swirling in regard to several alleged pregnancies but thus far, those reports have proved to be untrue.

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating, they were starring on the ninth season of The Voice. Months later, Christina Aguilera took over as the female coach on the show for Season 10 and during Season 11, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys were featured. Meanwhile, Shelton and Adam Levine have remained in full-time roles for the entirety of the series.

Ahead of the 12th season of The Voice, Gwen Stefani’s return was confirmed and at the same time, the network revealed they would be bringing back Cyrus for the series’ 13th season later this year. As for the rest of the cast of Season 13, the full-time coaches have not yet been confirmed.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]