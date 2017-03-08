Wonder Woman Movie: Gal Gadot Reveals The Hardest Thing She Had To Endure

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot loves the upcoming stand-alone movie about the Amazonian princess, Diana, who turns into the super heroine we all know. But filming it was no easy task – wearing “a very short piece of rubber”, and filming at night for two weeks during the cold London winter, the Israeli actor had to endure several challenges while filming Wonder Woman. Yet, Gal doesn’t regret her decision for a moment, explaining how this movie will finally give girls a proactive woman who is just as good at saving the world as all the male super heroes out there.

Turning 32-years-old next month, Gal Gadot was born in Israel, and after her mandatory military service she started her professional career as an actress and a model. Her first major film role was in the fourth Fast & Furious movie, and in 2016 she portrayed Wonder Woman for the first time, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot’s release date is June 2, 2017. Ahead of the movie’s release, Gal spoke with Collider and revealed some of the more challenging aspects she had to brave while filming the big budget summer blockbuster, and also explained why Wonder Woman is such an important movie – for girls everywhere, and particularly for her own daughter, Alma.

Talking about the physical challenges during the filming process, the movie’s director, Patty Jenkins, said this was a test to see whether Gal Gadot is the “true, real” Wonder Woman. And indeed, playing the part came with a very specific set of hard trials for Gal.

“They decided to shoot the movie in London, which is fantastic, in the winter, which is less amazing, while I wear, while we shoot outside, nights, days, two weeks of night coming up, wearing a very short piece of rubber, running, jumping, needing to fight, with all that. So, it’s, the physicality of it is really challenging, but I like it. I enjoy it. It makes me happy after I do it right, but I really, really love Diana. I love everything about her. I love the story. She has a heart of a human being, powers of goddess and a very wise brain. So, I, she’s everything. I love her.”

The Wonder Woman movie’s combination of a powerful goddess with such a skimpy outfit, has led to some criticism over Gal Gadot’s character being a male fantasy, and not a symbol of strength for young girls, as reported on The Inquisitr.

The original Wonder Woman, 65-year-old Lynda Carter who played the role in the 1975 TV series, recently weighed in on the matter, saying that the fault lies in the eye of the beholder – and seeing Wonder Woman as nothing more than a sex object is the “ultimate sexist thing”. Carter also spoke about the hypocrisy of talking about Wonder Woman’s outfit, without taking a close look at one of the most famous super heroes out there – Superman.

“Doesn’t he have a great big bulge in his crotch? Hello! So why don’t they complain about that?”

Gal Gadot believes that the Wonder Woman movie and her character will indeed become a role model for young girls.

“I think that I always wished to play Wonder Woman, without even knowing it myself”, Gal Gadot says about picking this role.

“When I just became an actress, I kept on saying I’m open to all genres as long as the story is interesting enough, but if you’re really asking what would I like to do, is to show the stronger side of women, because I feel that there’s not enough stories being told about strong women, and independent women, and little did I know that five years later, I’d land the part.”

???? ???? ???? #wonderwoman @WonderWomanFilm A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:02am PST

According to Gal, Wonder Woman comes from a world where men and women are equal, and there are no gender differences. Recently, Gal had a conversation about it with her daughter, six-year-old Alma. While reading her a story about the Little Mermaid, Alma spoke out about how the prince is always very strong, and the princesses are always weak.

“And how do you think they should be?”, Gal asked her daughter.

“She said, ‘They should be strong’. And I feel very proud that finally this movie is being made, because all of you guys, all men and all boys, always had a figure to look up to, whether it’s Superman or Batman or Spider-Man. And for girls, it’s always the princesses are being saved or being passive and finally Wonder Woman, she’s fearless, she’s proactive, she believes in herself. She believes she can do everything, and that’s a true woman for me.”

With Gal Gadot and the Wonder Woman movie only months away from hitting our screens, it will be interesting to see whether the character does indeed become a strong role model for girls, or whether it will come and go as a standard Hollywood extravaganza. Ideally – it can be both.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]