Illegal Alien Allegedly Cuts Off His Mother’s Head With Butcher’s Knife

A North Carolina teen who is supposedly living in the U.S. illegally is in law enforcement custody after allegedly beheading his mother with a butcher’s knife.

He allegedly was holding the severed head when cops arrived at the family residence in a small Franklin County town, about 200 miles east of Charlotte, shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect in the alleged decapitation, identified in multiple media accounts as Oliver Maurico Funes Machada, 18, is reportedly an illegal alien from Honduras, and is or was being held without bond at the Franklin County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada, 35. In some news accounts, the family name was alternatively spelled as Funez Machado.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on Machada, the Washington Times noted, which means he must be turned over to the feds if state officials were to release him.

#BREAKING – first look of Oliver Funes Machada, teen accused of decapitating his mother in Zebulon yesterday. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/Rde3gCFyAy — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) March 7, 2017

Apparently the suspect called 911 himself, and stayed on the line until cops arrived; however, a motive for the crime has yet to be established, WTVD, ABC11 of Raleigh-Durham, explained. “At a a preliminary hearing Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said they expect mental health to be an issue in the case. According to court documents, Machada took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia,” the TV station added.

The suspect is reportedly due to be transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh given what a prosecutor described as possible special needs. He is due back in court on March 14.

“Sheriff Kent Winstead told reporters that the teen walked out of the house as a deputy arrived holding his mother’s head in one hand and what appeared to be a large butcher knife in the other. ‘It was a gruesome scene,’ Winstead said,” the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The suspect complied with deputies’ order to drop the knife, an encounter which may have been recorded by body cameras worn by the responding officers, WRAL of Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville indicated.

Two younger sibling, girls in the age 2 to 3 range, were in the home near Zebulon, North Carolina, at the time of this incident, but were unharmed. They, along with another sibling who was at school at the time, are now with their father.

An investigation is ongoing, and cops are conducting a thorough search of the crime scene. The suspect has reportedly spoken with detectives working the case, but authorities said the information won’t be released, Inside Edition claimed.

“I think everybody needs to pray for the family. It’s tough for the family, it’s tough for the neighborhood and it’s tough for the community. This is stuff you don’t see in this county and this state every day and it’s going to be a long road for the family to deal with this horrific situation,” an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office added, according to WNCN.

Residents of the otherwise quiet neighborhood expressed shock at what happened. “I can’t imagine how anyone could do that to anybody, much less your own mother,” commented one neighbor.

Franklin County DA: Oliver Machada, charged in mom's murder, moved to Central Prison, "more appropriate" for any special needs he may have. pic.twitter.com/xupQRLNJ8v — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 7, 2017

According to the Charlotte Observer, Machada may have qualified for the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which postpones deportation for undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before age 16 and prior to June 2007. DACA status is subject to revocation in cases of criminal activity.

President Trump has prioritized the deportation of illegal alien felons.

[Featured Image by Tanya Creech/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/AP Images]