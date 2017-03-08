Meet The Sheriff Who Isn’t Afraid To Disagree With Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Agenda

Just as there are good cops and bad cops, there are also similar journalists. And according to this sheriff, Donald Trump’s claims aren’t fair or just.

Via Twitter, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood isn’t standing idly by while the image of free press is repetitively tarnished over President Trump’s disagreement with unfavorable reporting.

Ever since Donald Trump has been in the Oval Office, he has nearly waged war with mainstream media via Twitter for fact-backed information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the media’s portrayal of his image.

Donald Trump is so scared the truth will come out re: RUSSIA, he's planting the "fake news seed" daily to prepare his mindless supporters pic.twitter.com/128QO48yij — Anchor ⚓️ (@anchordownnow) February 26, 2017

However, as Sheriff Chitwood points out in his tweets, those in positions of power and authority have to be held accountable to the people. He mentions as follows.

“I will now Tweet a few of my 100 percent unsolicited thoughts on ‘fake news’ and increasing distrust of the mainstream American news media. Are there bad journalists out there? Sure, just like there are bad cops, teachers, priests. Plenty of charlatans posing as reporters.” “We can’t waste our time & breath fighting with those who have no real interest in exploring anything true or enlightening. But I talk to lots of reporters (just ask my critics). I know most are honest, diligent pursuers of truth. They care about facts, not spin.”

As you know, amid recent banning operations regarding White House press, Trump has specifically named reputable news syndicates which aren’t allowed into the briefings. According to Washington Post, a few of those press organizations include the following names.

CNN New York Times Politico Los Angeles Times BuzzFeed

Donald Trump loves to refer to these media as “fake news.” Yet, Trump tends to be one of the biggest distributors of “fake news.” As you may have heard, recently, he’s accused former President Obama in wiretapping allegations.

Yet, when asked to present proof, he couldn’t provide any.

Nevertheless, Sheriff Chitwood continues as follows.

“In that way, they are good cops. They chase down witnesses & sources until they can corroborate a story that tells us something real. And while law enforcement is under attack in dangerous ways, at least we hear ‘thank you’ from our community. I don’t think reporters do.” “They work a thankless job with long hours & low wages, but so many keep going [because] they believe in it. Sounds like a public service to me. They’ll run critical stories sometimes & that’s OK. Maybe we deserve it, maybe not. But I won’t undermine all media just [because] I disagree.”

However, Donald Trump will call “fake news” on many things which he personally disagrees, regardless of the news piece being based on fact. Check out his tweet just from today.

Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

But, where’s the proof that these “major things” are getting done?

Well, Sheriff Chitwood closes with the following statement.

“I’ll take the good with the bad, ignore the ugly & stick to what I know. But to good reporters out there: Keep your chin up – we need u. END.”

Just like good police officers are needed, along with them, there will be bad ones as well. However, the thing is that they have to be held accountable for their actions.

Police brutality is to “good cop work” as fake news is to “true journalism.” You can’t throw it all out at once and say it’s all bad. Both are needed.

And as Sheriff Chitwood mentioned, both are public service positions. Yet, Donald Trump has labeled the media the “enemy of the American people.”

As noted by Washington Times, that’s the same kind of propaganda which was used by Roman Emperor Nero and Adolf Hitler to manipulate his many followers.

In those instances, they gained absolute power. Yet, John Adams said that “absolute power” corrupts without a doubt.

Moreover, in regard to this situation, John Adams once noted, “Because power corrupts, society’s demands for moral authority and character increase as the importance of the position increases.”

With that in mind, Sheriff Chitwood’s stance on the matter is aligned with justice and accountability. But, what about Trump’s?

The Inquisitr would love your thoughts on the issue. Feel free to share them in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office/Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images]