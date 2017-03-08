‘Big Brother 19’ Casting Rumors: Julie Chen Hints ‘BB19’ Could Be All-Stars?

Heads up, Big Brother 19 fans: there are only three more months until the CBS reality TV show returns. Despite the network stating that they don’t think they’d consider another all-star season, social media speculated that Big Brother 19 could showcase all returning players. Robyn Kass hasn’t revealed any spoilers about BB19, only giving detailed instructions on how to apply to be on the show.

Julie Chen posted to Twitter a picture of Britney Haynes (Big Brother 12,14) with the caption, “Who’s already counting down to #summer?”

Of course, since she used Hayne’s picture, the Big Brother fans suggested that maybe Britney will return this year. Not long after that, one BB19 fan stated that this could be a hint that next season will be all-stars.

Britney has played the game twice and would probably not return even if asked. Since her last appearance five years ago, she became a mother. While many houseguests return with small children at home, Haynes is a “hands on” parent and would miss her children dearly.

Happy March! #BB19 #Countdown A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Since it’s been 12 seasons since the last all-stars season, it makes sense to speculate that BB19 could be the year. Big Brother has been pretty vocal about how they feel about returning player seasons. They stated that all-star seasons do not bring in the ratings like new players. CBS added that they “didn’t think” they would have another all-star season. Instead, they would bring up to four returning players each season to give the fans a few of their favorites each season. Even so, every year the BB19 fans suggest this could be the year that CBS rolls out an all-star season.

“Look at the ratings for this past season — higher than last year, all new people. Look, we love the Will Kirbys, the Mike Boogies, and the Janelles, and they will always have a special spot in our hearts,” Chen explained to EW.

“And maybe they’ll make an appearance in some sort of stunt, but I think the beauty of this game is showing true fans who have never played it, who have played it just from their armchair at home, have a stab at it and realize, wow, I had no idea what I was in for. You keep the game more pure that way.”

Robyn Kass, the casting director for BB19, gave the fans detailed instructions on how to apply for the show. She revealed that you could go to a casting call or send in your application. She added that you could do both, but you only needed to do one to apply for Big Brother 19.

Happy #NationalCerealDay ???? tag your #BigBrother viewing buddy! A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:41am PST

Just because CBS issued a casting call for Season 19 doesn’t mean it won’t be an all-star season. During Season 7, Big Brother issued a casting call but later rolled out the all-star houseguests. At this point, the BB19 fans will have to wait it out and see what CBS decides to do.

The good news is that Big Brother was renewed for two more summer seasons. The ratings for 2016 season was incredibly strong, especially in the key demo of young adult ages 18-49.

It will be a few months before the viewers know who will be returning for the 2017 summer season. Usually, CBS announces the cast with their bios in June. CBS has not revealed the exact date of the Big Brother 19 premiere, but the rumor is the series will return on June 21 and, just as the past season, will air a two-night special.

#MajorKey ???????? #BB18 A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Sep 23, 2016 at 3:07pm PDT

Big Brother 19 fans are torn whether they want to see an all-star season or not. Think about it, would you like to see Zankie (Frankie Grande and Zach Rance) for 100 days again? Or how would you feel about James Huling coming back for the third time?

Many BB19 fans revealed that they prefer new cast versus an all-star one but didn’t mind when a couple of returning players came back. CBS will probably cast 12 new players with four returning houseguests as they have for the past several seasons.

Big Brother fans, do you think Season 19 will be an all-stars season? If not, do you think they will bring back a few fan favorites? If so, who will come back for BB19?

Big Brother will return in June 2017.

[Featured Image by Image Group LA/ABC/Getty Images]