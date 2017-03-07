WWE News: Former NXT Champion Scheduled To Make Return On Upcoming Event

With NXT TakeOver: Orlando on the horizon, the brand is looking to create a heightened level of anticipation leading to the event. Just recently, Kassius Ohno made his return since being absent from 2013 and is eyeing Bobby Roode’s NXT Championship. In speaking with WWE, Ohno made his objective very clear.

“My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted, everywhere I’ve ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don’t just want, it’s what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.”

Looming in the shadows is former two-time NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Making an immediate impression during his debut, it did not take Nakamura long to put a stamp on the brand and become champion. After losing it to Samoa Joe, he was able to regain the championship in Osaka, Japan.

Bobby Roode forced himself into the championship picture, winning a series of matches to become the No. 1 contender. He would capture the NXT Championship from Nakamura at the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event.

Also, after that event, WWE released information regarding the injury suffered by Nakamura, and that he will be shelved for a period of a time to recover.

“Shinsuke Nakamura received good news from WWE Performance Center staff this week. The King of Strong Style – who was injured during a grueling NXT Championship contest against Bobby Roode at TakeOver: San Antonio Jan. 28 – was informed that he did not have a tear in his knee, and that his injury would not require surgery. “The former NXT Champion, who lost the title to Roode at TakeOver, has not been in the ring since suffering the knee injury. The Japanese Superstar is obviously eager to get back in the squared circle, though a timetable for his return remains unknown.”

WWE has now been able to provide a timetable for his return. Nakamura is scheduled to return to NXT on Wednesday, March 8 to resume his quest to become the first ever three-time NXT Champion.

Last year, Nakamura made his in-ring debut at TakeOver: Dallas in a match-of-the-year quality bout against Sami Zayn. Just one year later, he is looking to have another marquee match. Only this time, he looks to make history with an NXT Championship win.

While may hoped that Nakamura had a main-roster match for WrestleMania weekend, greatly due to having one of the best entrances in all of professional wrestling, his presence in NXT is certainly needed. In fact, Triple H has admitted that his overall evaluation of the NXT product is not as good as he wants it to be, and improvement is needed.

With Nakamura and Roode at the helm, names such as Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Ember Moon, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Liv Morgan can all continue to hone their craft en route to becoming a top name for NXT, and eventually a main roster call-up. Moreover, veterans such as Asuka and Eric Young can continue to make their presence known on NXT, with the hopes to generate more buzz for the brand.

For Nakamura, a main-roster call-up is virtually inevitable. However, the desire for fans of the “King of Strong Style” is that he does not get lost in the main roster, and immediately makes a positive impact on either Raw or SmackDown Live. Until then, the WWE Universe has to enjoy his time competing for NXT, and the upcoming feuds that he will be involved in.

