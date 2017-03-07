‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Week 11: Nick Viall’s Final Pick Looks At Wedding Dresses

Bachelor spoilers for Week 11 were confirmed last night when Nick Viall sent Rachel Lindsay home after the overnight dates. Most people already knew that was going to happen because ABC had already announced that Rachel was the next Bachelorette — no surprises there, right?

Long before this point, however, Bachelor spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve revealed the woman who has stolen Nick’s heart and now that it is down to two, Vanessa and Raven, fans are on board with these spoilers, and it is clear that Reality Steve has done it again.

Steve has reported that Nick Viall will be proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale of The Bachelor. While the two have done a pretty good job at flying under the radar since they finished filming the show, a new picture of Vanessa has popped up on social media, and it has fans talking!

Bachelor spoilers aside, Week 11 caused a frenzy amongst Nick Viall fans, and it had nothing to do with what people saw on television on Monday night. According to TMZ, Vanessa recently posed for a photo — in a wedding dress shop! However, the site reported that Vanessa apparently wasn’t there to try on dresses (if you want to believe that). She was just checking out the company’s new line.

“Naturally, many fans thought Vanessa had just spoiled the final rose ceremony… that she was already prepping to be Mrs. Viall. Well, you can stop searching for their wedding registry. Sources connected to Le Chateau tell us the shop invited Vanessa — who’s from Montreal — to check out their new line and to talk about a partnership once Bachelor wraps. We’re told she didn’t try on anything from the bridal section.”

Bachelor spoilers have come with a side of Reality Steve‘s predictions, and he doesn’t think that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have staying power. In fact, he already said that Nick wants to keep his fame and fortune run going for as long as possible — and joining Dancing With The Stars may prove that. Steve has also said that Nick and Vanessa have been having issues and disagreements, especially when it comes to where to live. Since Vanessa’s life (work and family) is in Canada and Nick is from The States, big decisions have to be made.

“Will they last? Probably not. Already not hearing good things about the final couple, and I think where they are in life and location is playing a major role. However, despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career. No different than any other lead. He’s been taking acting classes in LA for a while now, so if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to LA for this to work. And I’m hearing she does not want to leave Canada. Sorry, but Nick is not moving to Canada.”

Since Nick joined Dancing With The Stars, there has obviously been a temporary decision made — Nick has to be in California to rehearse with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, and to dance on the show every Monday night. It is presumed that Vanessa will be in the audience to cheer on her man, but she works as a special education teacher and may have other obligations at home.

At this time, no one can say whether or not Nick and Vanessa will make it work. Fans are simply dying to see the two of them on the After The Final Rose special which airs next Monday after the finale of The Bachelor.

