‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Meredith Forced To Choose Between Alex And Riggs

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers for Season 13 reveal that Meredith Grey might have a huge problem on her hands. The doctor, who will be headed back to work at Grey Sloan Memorial in this week’s episode, will reportedly be forced to choose between two very important men in her life: her best friend Alex Karev and her new love interest, Nathan Riggs.

According to Gosh TV, Meredith will be stuck in the middle of Alex and Nathan as they fight over a patient. Of course, this could get very awkward for Dr. Grey, as she is very connected to both Alex and Nathan. The episode, titled Civil War, could include some interesting moments for Meredith and Alex shippers.

During this week’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith will finally head back to work after her war with Dr. Miranda Bailey about Dr. Richard Webber’s job teaching the interns. While Bailey has refused to back down, Richard urges Meredith to return to her job at the hospital and resume her role as chief of general surgery, taking the job away from Dr. April Kepner, who has been filling in for Meredith in her absence.

Meanwhile, Alex will finally be back to work as well, and it should be interesting to see how he interacts with his former girlfriend, Jo, and Dr. DeLuca, the man he nearly went to prison for assaulting. It seems that Alex may want to lay low for awhile and cling to his friendship with Meredith. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers even reveal that Alex will give Meredith advice about her love life and encourage her to take the next step in her relationship with Nathan Riggs.

Meanwhile, future episodes reveal that there will be some emotional scenes for Maggie, Owen, and Amelia. As Grey’s Anatomy viewers know, Maggie’s mother, Diane, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. However, before she had the chance to tell Maggie about her disease, the pair got into a fight, and Diane left Seattle without letting Maggie know what was going on with her. When Maggie finally does find out, she’ll likely be beside herself with guilt and worry. Hopefully, this mother/daughter relationship has a happier ending than others viewers have seen on the show in the past.

Owen and Amelia will finally have it out as well. The couple, who got married only to separate over Amelia’s fears and insecurities, haven’t been on speaking terms, as Amelia’s been hiding out with Dr. Stephanie Edwards. It seems Amelia will finally decide it is time for her to go back to work at the hospital, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to go back to her marriage. The situation between the couple is bad, and if they can’t resolve their issues, it will be yet another failed relationship for both of them, and many Grey’s Anatomy fans are tired of seeing them have unhappy storylines. Perhaps the couple will finally make the decision to either get back together or end their marriage. Either way, many viewers are tired of them being in relationship limbo.

As Grey’s Anatomy heads into the home stretch of Season 13, viewers are wondering what drama will be coming as the season finale draws nearer. While it seems Alex’s legal woes are over and the hospital is getting back in order after the battle over Richard’s job, what could be the next big conflict for the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial? Perhaps Meredith’s love life will take center stage again, or another couple such as Owen and Amelia, Alex and Jo, or Jackson and April will be thrust back into the spotlight. Only time will tell what the end of Season 13 will bring.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]