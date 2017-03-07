Bernie Sanders Calls Donald Trump Travel Ban Anti-Islamic And Racist Attempt

Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is here, and according to Bernie Sanders, it is a racist and anti-Islamic attempt to divide America.

President Donald Trump on Monday signed a long-awaited revised travel order temporarily blocking travel for immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries. The revised executive order imposed a 90-day ban on travelers from Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya, Iran, and Somalia. Trump’s new immigration ban also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and subsequently the U.S. will not be accepting more than 50,000 refugees in a year.

Only Iraq has been dropped out from the earlier released list.

After President Trump signed the revised executive order, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that the administration is continually going to re-evaluate the system in order to protect the nation.

Many of the senior politicians have condemned Donald Trump’s latest immigration orders.

The veteran senator, Bernie Sanders showed his disdain for the policy and even dismissed the White House’s claims that the travel ban is America’s way to prevent domestic terrorism.

“Trump’s Muslim ban isn’t about keeping us safe,” he wrote on Twitter. “A president intent on keeping us safe wouldn’t give ideological ammunition to terrorists. Let’s call Trump’s travel ban what it is: A racist and anti-Islamic attempt to divide us up.”

Bernie Sanders went on to say that if the sitting president would have respected America’s tradition of allowing religious freedom, then he would not have “resorted to hateful, anti-Islamic rhetoric to justify a ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.”

Apart from Sanders, there are other Democrats who are not pleased with the revised travel ban. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a recent statement that the president’s administration has done absolutely nothing to change the dangerous goals of their Muslim and refugee ban. Similar to Pelosi, Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates said that the Trump administration had “doubled down on anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“It’s crystal clear this is a Muslim ban,” she further said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that when the White House announced that they are working on a new traveling orders, he expected to see some changes, but even the revised orders do not make them protected from any imminent danger.

“It is mean-spirited, and un-American. It must be repealed.”

However, taking the new orders back to the court will not be as easy as it was with the original one. Won Kidane, a Seattle University law professor, stated that Trump’s administration has really worked hard on the revised ban, and it will make it difficult to take it back to court.

“The previous executive order was just rushed and it didn’t make sense … Now I think they took their time and took care of many of the offending provisions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telegraph reported that after Trump’s new travel orders, he is facing a new legal threat as FBI investigates around 300 refugees for links to ISIL. According to the publication, New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman has stated that the new ban was immediately met with threats of legal actions.

“While the White House may have made changes to the ban, the intent to discriminate against Muslims remains clear,” he said. “This doesn’t just harm the families caught in the chaos of President Trump’s draconian policies – it’s diametrically opposed to our values, and makes us less safe.”

In January, when Donald Trump introduced the new executive orders, many claimed that he has shown his hatred against the Muslim-majority countries. But in a statement released by the White House, Trump stated that the ban is not anti-Muslim, but it is his administration’s way of protecting the country from the future terrorist attacks.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]