Donald Trump’s Favorable Rating Sinks As Job Approval Remains Low In New Polls

A new set of polls released Monday continue to show Donald Trump as a remarkably unpopular president, with a sinking favorability rating, and a job approval rating that while remaining steady, continues at a historically low level for a president at this early stage of his term when most previous new presidents have enjoyed a “honeymoon” period with the American public.

Trump’s favorability rating reflects how Americans feel about Trump personally, while his job approval rating shows how Americans rate his performance as president.

According to Huffington Post Pollster.com, which compiles a running average of all major polls — generally considered the most accurate way of looking at poll data, rather than focusing on individual polls — Trump’s personal favorability hit a high of more than 44 percent in late January. But since then, Trump’s favorability has declined, standing at 42.9 percent as of Monday, with 51.8 percent holding an unfavorable opinion of Trump.

The other major poll averaging site, Real Clear Politics, also sees Trump at a similar level of disfavor with the American people, as the RCP average shows Trump with a 51.2 unfavorable rating as opposed to a 42.2 percent who see Trump in an unfavorable light.

In the Pollster.com and Real Clear Politics averages of Trump’s job approval polls, Trump’s esteem in the eyes of the public remains low.

According to Pollster.com, only 45.5 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump has done in his first 52 days in the Oval Office, while nearly half, 49.8 percent, say they do not approve of the job Trump has done so far.

Four new Trump job approval polls were released Monday, and all but one put Trump well underwater. The only exception was the latest Rasmussen Reports poll, a poll which has consistently given Trump higher marks than any other poll. According to Rasmussen, Trump is holding his own with the American people. The polling firm claims that 52 percent give Trump a thumbs-up, while 48 percent do not like the job he’s done since taking office on January 20.

But a Gallup poll sees Trump’s performance the other way around, with 50 percent disapproval against just 44 percent who approve. A poll by CNN/ORC also puts Trump well into the red, garnering just 45 percent approval against 52 percent who disapprove of his job performance.

A Monmouth University poll which gave slightly better news to Trump, with 47 percent disapproval and 44 percent approval, also broke down views of Trump by race and gender — revealing that white Americans are far more favorably disposed toward Trump than their black, Latino and other non-white counterparts.

A full 55 percent of white voters said that they approved of Trump’s job performance in the Monmouth poll, while only 19 percent of non-white voters gave Trump a seal of approval. More than two of every three non-white voters, 69 percent, said that they disapproved of Trump’s performance.

The Monmouth poll also provided results in what the pollster called “swing counties,” that is, counties that showed a difference between Trump and Hillary Clinton of under 10 percent. Those counties have turned against Trump according to the Monmouth poll. Only 41 percent of voters in those counties say they approve of Trump’s performance, while 46 percent disapprove.

The CNN/ORC poll also showed that 65 percent of Americans, almost two-thirds, want a special prosecutor to investigate Trump over his ties Russian businesses and government officials.

[Featured Image by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images]