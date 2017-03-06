TLC Series ‘She’s In Charge’ Features YouTube Sensation Veronica Nash-Poleate

Veronica “Pooh” Nash-Poleate is a busy wife, mother, and school counselor with degrees in education and in psychology. After becoming an internet sensation with her viral video “Don’t Go in the Shark’s House” post on YouTube that has garnered over 20 million views, she is now stepping up and speaking out with her new TLC series, She’s In Charge.

After giving her blunt (and hilarious) advice on the video, her new fans couldn’t get enough and according to TV Weekly Now, people have been reaching out to Veronica for advice almost nonstop since she gained online fame. On She’s In Charge, Veronica makes house calls to her fans, offering some common sense advice for people’s problems while spreading the love every step of the way.

“I am stepping out of my comfort zone to make sure that people understand that common sense should be common.” Pooh says in a sneak-peek video of She’s In Charge.

US Weekly shared that viewers will find that they or someone they know can easily relate to many of the stories portrayed over the course of eight fun, informative, and inspiring one-hour long episodes. On this season of She’s In Charge, Veronica will have her work cut out for her. She will help people deal with a myriad of issues, ranging from helping a young adult gain her independence, to assisting a couple who don’t see eye-to-eye on their finances, to a mother who can’t cut the apron strings when it comes to her son, even though he is about to be married.

“It doesn’t matter what their problem is,” Pooh states with her signature sassy sense of humor. “I’m going to solve it, whether you ask for it or not.”

Besides watching the school guidance counselor on her common sense crusade to help others, viewers will follow Pooh throughout her personal life as well. Nash-Poleate’s family is always her first priority, and she has her own concerns and family issues to deal with. On one episode of She’s In Charge she encourages her son, Alden, to spend less time on his electronic gadgets in order to try something new like learning how to play the piano. During a later episode of She’s In Charge, The Futon Critic noted that Pooh takes matters into her own hands and hires someone when after weeks of procrastinating, husband Eugene doesn’t get around to fixing her car. Viewers will also get to tag along as Veronica and her girlfriends go out for a night on the town.

To get more words of wisdom from Pooh, check out her YouTube channel that is chock full of astute observations with plenty of funny and witty advice thrown in as well. She is also a vlogger on TLC’s multi-platform destination, TLCme. Fans can soon check out her unique views on the what she says are all the crazy things going on in pop culture, as well as the latest on trending topics. She will also be providing honest and funny reviews of popular shows airing on TLC. Check out TLCme.com for exclusive content featuring Veronica, including photos of her from babyhood on up.

“TLC has truly evolved into a multi-platform brand with TLCme as the destination for our audience year-round,” said Scott Lewers, SVP Multi-Platform Programming & Digital Media. “We are excited to introduce Pooh on TLCme months before the show premieres on linear which allows us to add another dimension and drive awareness for the new series and for her as a talent.”

She’s In Charge is produced by Maverick TV and All3 Media America for TLC. Will you be checking out She’s In Charge? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. She’s In Charge premieres on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

