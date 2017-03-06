‘Gilmore Girls’ Returning For ‘A Year In The Life’ Season 2? Netflix Wants More

Gilmore Girls fans may be getting another season of the Netflix revival A Year in the life. The revival, which aired on the streaming service, brought viewers back to Stars Hollow and caught fans up on the lives of a now-adult Rory Gilmore and her lovable mother, Lorelai. However, the four-part miniseries left us with a huge cliffhanger, and fans want more.

According to TV Line, not only do Gilmore Girls fans want another season of A Year in the Life, but so does Netflix. The streaming service is reportedly in preliminary talks in hopes of ordering another round of the revival.

“We hope [it happens],” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarados, said. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed last year that anything is possible when it comes to returning to Stars Hollow.

“I don’t rule anything in my life out. When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to say no. Because… why say no to anything?”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was a huge success for Netflix, and the fall release of the revival led the service to land an astounding 7.05 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016, likely due in part to Rory and Lorelai’s television return.

As many viewers will remember, A Year in the Life featured all four seasons of one year in the lives of Rory and Lorelai. During the season, Rory was revealed to be in a bit of a life crisis. Now 30-something, Rory has lost her job due to the waning of the newspaper industry and is trying to find where she belongs in the world. Her love life is a mess as well, as she has a boyfriend that she never sees and rarely remembers and is currently having an affair with her college boyfriend, Logan Huntsberger, who just so happens to be engaged to a French heiress. In addition, a strange comic-con one-night stand was also revealed and led to the season’s big cliffhanger of Rory being pregnant. But who is the father? Of course, there is also Jess, who seems to still carry a torch for Rory, the one who got away.

Meanwhile, Lorelai wasn’t without her own problems. As always, she is unsure about what the future will bring for her. Of course, she misses Rory, who is often on the run from place to place, but she’s also ready to move forward with Luke. The two finally set a wedding date and even discuss having a child together — via surrogate, of course. However, Luke is against the idea, and so Lorelai puts it on the back burner. In the final episode, the couple finally get married in a middle-of-the-night ceremony with only Rory in attendance.

Gilmore Girls fans want/need to find out what happens next with their favorite mother/daughter duo, and it looks like Netflix is eager to make that happen. Hopefully, the deal can come together and give viewers the news they’ve been waiting for.

