Angelina Jolie Reportedly Lonely And Regrets Break With Brad Pitt

Now that the reality of Angelina Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt is becoming more apparent with each passing day, Angelina is reportedly feeling lonely and missing Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce last September, but while she has tried to remain as positive as possible she has been feeling the strain as of late.

Hollywood Life report that Angelina Jolie is especially missing the support system that she once had with Brad Pitt.

“She’s missing her one ride-or-die support system, who’s always championed her no matter what. She’s keeping her head up, but she’s desperate and lonely and starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime.”

Angelina Jolie appeared very confident when she filed for a divorce from Brad Pitt and asked for sole custody of their children together. With allegations of abuse, the California Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI got involved in an investigation, but cleared Brad Pitt of any wrongdoing. Now Angelina Jolie is allegedly worried that she may have thrown her marriage away because of a “hasty” decision on her part.

“Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce. She wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.”

Brad Pitt is reported to have been an extremely dedicated father, and it is alleged that Angelina Jolie depended on him more than she may have realized at the time they were actually together. He was also “emotionally present” when it came to not only their children, but also to their marriage and this lack of support is apparently taking its toll on Angelina.

Included in his status as a “hands-on” husband and father, Brad fulfilled many functions in the family’s household, including cooking, reading bedtime stories to the children and also the person who stopped fights. Angelina is allegedly anxious and exhausted now that she is by herself, Hollywood Life allege.

A thirsty Brad Pitt is texting Jennifer Aniston following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. https://t.co/Iz3QQCFwFe pic.twitter.com/hYTaxlIZrV — Maxim (@MaximMag) March 2, 2017

There have been reports in the news now over the past week that Brad Pitt is back in contact with Jennifer Aniston again, and Angelina Jolie may not be very happy about this. Hollywood Life have confirmed that Brad and Jennifer have been speaking again “on a limited basis.” Jennifer Aniston allegedly got in contact with Brad Pitt again to congratulate him on the Moonlight win at the Oscars at the end of February.

“Of course she congratulated him. As soon as Moonlight was named Best Picture, Jennifer sent Brad a text congratulating him. She absolutely loved the film and knew Brad was the one behind it. They don’t talk often, but she wanted to give credit where credit is due and thought it was one of the year’s most important films.”

While Angelina Jolie was promoting First They Killed My Father, which is based on the Khmer Rouge genocide, she spoke with the BBC about the difficult year she has had, explaining that her main priority right now are the children she shares with Brad Pitt. She also said that she wasn’t alone in having difficulties dealing with divorce and she is in the same position that many others are.

“It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children. We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

If Angelina Jolie is really missing Brad Pitt so much, do you think there is a possibility the couple could ever make amends and repair their marriage?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]