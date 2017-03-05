Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Split? How Scientology Broke Up The Secret Couple

Jamie Foxx has allegedly parted ways with Katie Holmes because of her ties with Scientology. Radar Online reports that Foxx ended his relationship with Holmes because she worries too much about the cult-like religion. How did Scientology end their heated romance?

According to Aces Showbiz, the breakup happened a month after Foxx and Holmes spent a romantic night in Mexico for her birthday. The actor reportedly spent over $35,000 for the evening getaway, which caused some problems in their relationship.

Once the news of their Mexico vacation leaked, Holmes started to worry about what the religious organization might do. In particular, the actress thought they would target her daughter, Suri, and try to brainwash her into joining their church.

For Foxx, the paranoia was too much to handle.

“It’s controlling her life,” an insider claims. “Katie doesn’t want to be away from Suri for more than a day. The paranoia is causing all issues. This isn’t what Jamie signed on.”

Holmes and Foxx have long been rumored to be dating, though they have managed to keep their romance tightly under wraps through the years. In December, rumors surfaced that they had secretly exchanged vows in Mexico with Suri and Foxx’s daughter, Annalise, in attendance.

“The buzz is that they exchanged vows the same day they arrived, right on the sand on a private beach. It was just Katie, Jamie and the kids, who could not be more adorable flower girls,” a source shared, further explaining how the couple was planning on celebrating the good news with a New Year’s Eve bash in Los Angeles.

Apart from all the breakup rumors, Gossip Cop is reporting that insiders claim that Holmes and Foxx finally came clean about their romance in an interview with OK! Magazine. In the alleged interview, the couple revealed that they’ve been dating for a long time and are now ready to reveal everything.

However, a rep of Katie Holmes has since come forward and revealed that the rumors are simply a “ridiculous story on all fronts.” Indeed, the magazine did not offer any solid proof that Holmes and Foxx said anything about their secret romance, let alone dish out all the details of their current arrangement.

At the same time, Gossip Cop also debunked the rumors about Scientology. Despite the reports of Holmes’ paranoia, sources revealed that the actress isn’t worried at all about the religious organization. Not only does she live a comfortable and care-free life with Suri, but she’s also not romantically involved with Foxx.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the pair has faced rumors of a secret romance. The two have been romantically linked for years, yet little evidence has surfaced of them actually spending time together in public.

As recently as last November, Holmes and Foxx came under fire with rumors of her pregnancy. A rep proved those rumors wrong, but that hasn’t stopped other speculation from surfacing.

Holmes and Foxx have never addressed the status of their romance in public. They also haven’t commented on the latest round of accusations and don’t appear bothered by all the speculation. Until more information is revealed, it’s hard to tell what is really going on behind the scenes with these two.

As fans will recall, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for a number of years and had one child with the actor. Cruise is an active member of the Church of Scientology, though his role in Holmes’ life is unclear.

Cruise has not said anything about the rumors surrounding his church or how it may have caused some problems between Holmes and Foxx.

