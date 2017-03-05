Trump’s Twitter Reaction To Obama’s Denial Of Wiretap Is Another Accusation

Trump’s Twitter reaction to former president Barack Obama’s denial of an illegal wiretap indicates that the current commander-in-chief is clutching at straws.

After accusing former president Barack Obama of conducting an illegal wiretap on him during the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump continues to double down on his predecessor with another accusation.

Now he’s saying that Obama made a secret deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin back when he was still running for a second term.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that the former president colluded with Vladimir Putin based on a hot-mic comment by President Barack Obama back in 2012.

According to The Daily Mail, Trump’s Twitter reaction after Obama denied that he tapped Trump Tower showed that the temperamental president has no intention of backing off from making absurd accusations.

In Trump’s tweet the current commander-in-chief slyly asked who it was that made a secret agreement with Vladimir Putin. The comment was in reference to Obama’s conversation with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev back in 2012.

In their conversation, Obama told Medvedev that he will have more “flexibility” with regard to missile defense after he got reelected.

Obama went on and told Medvedev to talk to the Kremlin and ask them that they give him more “space” until he secures his second term.

Trump used this conversation to accuse Obama that he was the one who has been making secret arrangements with Putin and not him.

Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, "Tell Vladimir that after the election I'll have more flexibility?" @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

But at the time, Obama’s camp explained that the ongoing elections in Russia and America made it hard for both countries to resolve difficult issues pertaining to their missile defense.

According to Reuters, Ben Rhodes, the White House deputy national security at the time, said that both Russia and America are going through a transition in leadership so they weren’t expecting any breakthroughs with regard to resolving highly sensitive conflicts.

Sleight of hand

Trump has been using Obama’s conversation with Medvedev as a way to deflect the increasing scrutiny over his administration’s alleged ties with the Russian government.

Recently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Trump’s alleged ties with Putin and the possibility that the Russian government had a hand in tipping the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections in favor of the real estate mogul.

Sessions came under fire when he apparently lied about not having any communication with Russian diplomats.

A report coming from the Washington Post revealed that Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year during the presidential campaign and when the public got a hold of this information Sessions decided to stay out of the investigation into Trump’s ties with the Russians.

According to Independent, Trump went “ballistic” when Sessions recused himself from the investigation.

Insiders said that Trump spouted several obscenities when Sessions stepped back from the investigation and he said that the attorney general’s recusal will only weaken his administration even more.

Trump wants to steer the spotlight away from his alleged relationship with Russia and Sessions’ backing out of the investigation has only made it more difficult for him to pursue his political agenda.

Which could explain why, without any evidence, Trump is lobbing accusations at his predecessor in the hopes that the media and the public would stop looking into his supposed ties to the Russian government.

Trump tweeted last Saturday that former president Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower during his presidential campaign last year. But the real estate mogul had no evidence to back up his claims.

Ben Rhodes said that no president has the power to order a wiretap on anyone. Rhodes added that restrictions have been put in place to prevent presidents from conducting illegal surveillance on civilians and other individuals.

But despite Obama’s denial of the wiretap and the lack of evidence to back up Trump’s claims none of those will keep the current commander-in-chief from tweeting accusations on anyone.

Trump’s Twitter reaction this Sunday clearly indicates that he will stop at nothing to keep his critics and opponents at bay.

[Featured image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]