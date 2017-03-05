Broken Matt And Jeff Hardy Sign With ROH — How Long Is The Deal For?

The same week their departure from Impact Wrestling became official, Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up in Ring of Honor on Saturday and made a statement.

The Hardy’s showed up unannounced at ROH’s Manhattan Mayhem VI in New York City to face The Young Bucks for their ROH Tag Team titles. Following a Swanton Bomb on Matt Jackson courtesy of Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy pinned one of half of the Young Bucks to capture the titles.

The Hammerstein Ballroom” went insane” when The Hardy’s captured the titles, according to PWTorch Specialist Michael Souza. Then, Matt Hardy grabbed a microphone and declared himself along with Brother Nero as the tag team champions of The Honorable Ring (Ring of Honor). He then addressed the duo’s departure from the “dreadful TNA,” which drew a thunderous “F**k TNA!” chant from the live crowd.

Matt then said the rumors of him and his brother joining the “dastardly MeekMahan” — his in-character pronunciation of WWE chairman Vince McMahon — are not true. Instead, Matt Hardy announced that the legendary tag team signed “the biggest contracts in ROH.” However, the length of that contract is currently unknown as rumors of the team joining WWE have been rampant all week.

As first reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet on Friday, the Hardy’s began preliminary talks to re-sign with WWE. While no formal offer had been extended as of yesterday, Satin noted that it was “looking good” in terms of The Hardy’s rejoining the WWE.

Before the team left Impact, they were scheduled to face The Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1 in Lakeland, Florida, which is the night before Wrestlemania 33. Multiple reports have confirmed the team is scheduled to appear on several ROH shows moving forward, so Saturday’s championship win isn’t necessarily a transitional move.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider adds that ROH is currently keeping the terms of The Hardy’s contracts secret.

Wade Keller of PWTorch gave his take on The Hardy’s signing ROH contracts, nothing their desire to have as much control of their wrestling schedule as possible.

The Hardys value their independent contractor status and ability to work their own schedule on their own terms. While they could conceivably give up some of that by signing a big ROH contract, they have more autonomy than they would have in WWE. That said, this doesn’t preclude the Hardys from eventually going back to WWE, but in the immediate future, it’s not in the cards.

WWE TEASE

Before Saturday transpired, Matt Hardy teased both him and his brother appearing for several promotions, including an exchange with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kenny Omega. However, it was his frequent mention of WWE — partnered with rumors suggesting he and his brother were set to return in the future — that kept the wrestling world buzzing.

For starters, Hardy had this interaction with WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, a man that many hope Hardy — in his Broken Brilliance — faces at some point. Hardy also made reference to his old Matt Hardy V.1 character from the early 2000s and retweet an old WWE match.

Matt, 42, and Jeff, 39, are veterans of the industry who have been drawing interest from WWE since last year. At this time, however, they will be calling the shots.

