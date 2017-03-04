Donald Trump Approval Rating: 50 Percent Of Americans Don’t Approve

50 percent of Americans currently do not approve of Donald Trump’s presidency and his ratings have been at a historic low as he was the first elected president in Gallup’s polling history that landed in the White House with an approval rating that was below 50 percent. At the time of Trump’s inauguration, only 45 percent of Americans gave him their approval.

However, Donald Trump’s approval rating dipped even further and in February with an approval rating of just 40 percent, which is significantly lower than the average of 61 percent which is allotted to the majority of new presidents during the middle of February, according to Policy Mic.

On average at this time, just 44 percent of Americans approve of the job that Donald Trump is doing. It is important to remember, however, that there are different polls which have different numbers, and that the above is just an average. FiveThirtyEight’s polls, for instance, show that Trump has an approval rating of 43.7 percent with 49.9 percent of Americans disapproving.

Rasmussen, which is more of a conservative poll, shows 52 percent of Americans approving of Donald Trump’s presidency with 48 percent not happy. Rasmussen say that 39 percent of Americans strongly approve of the work that Donald Trump is doing, while 36 percent are in the strongly disapproving camp, according to Heavy.

The poll that has President Trump with the worst approval rating is run by YouGov/The Economist. These polls show that 51 percent of those polled disapprove of Trump and 41 percent approve. This poll also indicates that those who dislike and disapprove of Donald Trump have much stronger feelings about him than those who approve of him. 37 percent of Americans in this poll strongly disapprove of Trump and just 23 percent strongly approve of the job that he is doing.

When citizens of the United States were asked by YouGov how they feel about the way that President Trump is handling certain issues, they were the most gracious when it came to terrorism and immigration. 42 percent of those polled said that they gave Trump their approval on those subjects. However, the gay rights issues were quite low and just 26 percent of Americans polled said they agree with how Donald Trump is working on gay rights issues.

Trump has set a record for length of time in office to be underwater in approval ratings pic.twitter.com/036keuyzLO — #CalExit NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) February 27, 2017

In comparison with George W. Bush, it took Bush three years for his approval ratings to plummet below 50 percent, and in March 2001, Bush had an approval rating of 63 percent. Barack Obama had an approval rating of 61 percent in March 2009 and his ratings didn’t slip below 50 percent until 11 months later.

The one place where President Trump’s approval rating is quite high in general is among Republicans. Huffington Post report that Trump is polling even better than Reagan or Bush did when it comes to Republicans.

“Trump is polling even better among constituents of his own party than Ronald Reagan and George W Bush, or Democrat Bill Clinton, were polling in the February after their inauguration.”

As Donald Trump’s approval ratings with Americans are so low, many have pondered whether impeachment is a possibility. But David Frum, a speechwriter for George W. Bush, suggested that this was unlikely to happen as long as Republicans continue to support him.

“These are political decisions. So long as that core base adheres to Trump, so long as Fox News finds it is a better marketing decision to be pumping out pro-Trump messaging than to question him, the party will, however unhappily, hold together. So long as it has a majority in Congress, in both houses of Congress, he will not be removed.”

Since Donald Trump’s approval ratings began at a historic low and the majority of Americans still disagree with Trump’s policies, do you think there is even a slight chance for his impeachment?

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]