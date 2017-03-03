Angelina Jolie Reportedly Regrets Split As Brad Pitt Reconnects With Jen Aniston

Angelina Jolie took a firm stance when she filed for divorce in September – but now the actress allegedly regrets her bold move. With Brad Pitt reportedly reconnecting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, is Jolie having second thoughts about the divorce?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Jolie misses Brad Pitt’s support and believes she may have pulled the trigger on the divorce too soon. The actress officially filed for divorce on September 19 and appeared certain about the split. Following an intense battle in the media and courts, Jolie is starting to change her tune.

“She’s missing her one ride-or-die support system, who’s always championed her no matter what,” the insider shared. “She’s keeping her head up, but she’s desperate and lonely and starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime.”

In her original petition, Jolie requested full custody of the couple’s six children – Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (eight). The request led to a scandalous fight with Pitt, who is seeking joint custody. In the middle of their battle, Pitt came under fire for allegations of child abuse against his oldest son, Maddox.

The FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services got involved and investigated the rumors. They eventually cleared the World War Z star of all the allegations, though not before he took a hit in the press.

Fortunately, Pitt turned things around with a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes. After receiving a warm reception from his Hollywood peers, Pitt and Jolie released a joint statement about keeping their divorce private from this point on.

For Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s emergence back into the spotlight made her doubt the decision to breakup. “Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce,” the insider stated. “She wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.”

The source added that Jolie didn’t realize how much she relied on Pitt over the years. Not only was a good father to their children, but he also provided a lot of emotional support. Now that he’s out of the picture, Jolie is really starting to regret the divorce.

Jolie hasn’t said much about the split. She gave her first full interview since the divorce a few weeks ago. Jolie was in Cambodia for the premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father, when she opened up about the breakup.

“I don’t want to say very much about that,” an emotional Jolie said. After composing herself, the actress admitted that it has been a “difficult time.”

With Jolie seemingly having regrets, Look reports that she might reconcile with Pitt after all. A source told the outlet that Jolie and Pitt have opened the lines of communication and she is considering putting the divorce on hold.

“Angelina misses him and the bond they used to share,” the insider revealed. “She’s pining for the love that they had in the early days of their romance. She’s starting to rethink things and she’s wondering if she made a mistake.”

That being said, it might be too late for Jolie and Pitt. According to People, Pitt and Aniston have been exchanging text messages and are still good friends. Of course, the two never stopped communicating so it’s not terribly out of the ordinary that they’re talking.

Pitt and Aniston were married for a number of years before divorcing in 2005. A source told The Sun that Pitt reached out to Aniston after his split with Jolie and they have exchanged friendly texts back and forth.

