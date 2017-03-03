April The Giraffe Shows Behavior Changes, Is She Finally Going To Have Her Baby?

Millions of people around the world have anxiously been awaiting the birth of April the giraffe’s baby, and now it looks like the wait may finally be over.

April resides at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., and is expecting her fourth calf. If you are one of the millions who have been glued to their phone/computer screens watching the live feed of April, you already know, based on her recent behavior, that she should be having her baby any time now. Throughout the day, April has paced back and forth in her enclosure, and has seemed to be getting a bit more uncomfortable. Also, there have been noticeable movements in her stomach, leading us to believe that the baby’s birth is near. You can watch the live video below.

According to the zoo’s official website, April is 15 years old, and has been pregnant for 15 months, which is the typical length of gestation for a giraffe. The zoo decided to upload a live video of April three weeks ago, and since then, millions have continued to check in daily, sometimes multiple times a day, to see if she has welcomed her calf yet.

Animal Adventure Park shared a morning, and evening update on April and the baby on Thursday, March 2. They noted that they had spotted some changes in her behavior, but she wasn’t yet in active labor.

“April is well and conditions remain the same from last evening,”the zoo posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but no acknowledgeable active labor at this time. The photo shared today is from a fan. The shots are a week a part! Her growth is perhaps more noticeable when compare like this versus day to do. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

As of Thursday night, April still hadn’t welcomed her baby, but the zoo said she is getting closer to going into active labor.

“April is – without question – growing!” their post read. “Keepers were able to get hands on the belly and make “contact” with baby! April appears a little more on edge – but only in the sense of not being as “lovey” as usual.”

When the calf does finally make its appearance, it should weigh approximately 150 pounds, and will be around six foot tall. When the birthing process stars, the calf’s front legs will exit the mother first, followed by its head, and then the remainder of its body.

Animal Adventure Park created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the care of April, her calf, and the calf’s father, Oliver. So far, the fundraising page has raised $25,550 of the $50,000 goal.

“The funds generated will be used to offset their annual care at our facility,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Anything generated, above and beyond the goal, will be dedicated to improvements of the new Giraffe Encounter Deck, Shade Stations in the exhibit, Energy Efficient upgrades to their barn, and the installation of a permanent Giraffe Cam at Animal Adventure.”

After the baby giraffe is born, the zoo will be holding a gender reveal, and a contest to determine the new addition’s name.

