Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Aren’t Exclusively Dating, But Will They Be Soon?

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky have been romantically linked to one another for over a year, but are they exclusively dating?

According to a new report, a friend of Kendall Jenner has revealed that the 21-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been “spending more time” with the rapper and is “open to seeing where it goes.”

“[Kendall Jenner’s] still not exclusive with anyone, but she’s definitely been showing more interest in A$AP,” the friend revealed to People Magazine on March 1.

Throughout 2016, Kendall Jenner, who is currently in Paris for fashion week, was linked to a number of men, including Harry Styles, Jordan Clarkson, Chandler Parsons, and Travis Scott. However, in recent weeks, she has seemingly cut ties with everyone except ASAP Rocky.

Kendall Jenner started off 2016 with One Direction singer Harry Styles, but after a cozy vacation on a yacht, their romance died down. Jenner was later seen with Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Kendall Jenner eventually reunited with Styles in Los Angeles, a source at the time told People Magazine that Jenner wasn’t ready to settle down.

During the summer months, Kendall Jenner enjoyed outings with ASAP Rocky and Clarkson and continued to spend time with both men until late last year when things between her and Clarkson appeared to take a back seat to her relationship with the rapper.

As People Magazine revealed, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky enjoyed a shopping session at a Paris flee market late last month. The magazine also pointed out that Jenner and her rumored flame were seen in Paris last June, where they indulged in a meal at one of the model’s favorite restaurants, L’Avenue. The previous month, on January 17, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky turned up at Ovadia & Sons in New York City with her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

“Even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and [Kendall Jenner] were together,” a source explained to Hollywood Life in January. “It was obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple… A$AP and Kendall clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely. They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were, but they looked happy together.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were also together in December when they were seen partying together in Miami during Art Basel. According to a People Magazine onlooker, Kendall Jenner and the rapper were “very flirty” while clubbing until the early hours of the morning.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky clearly have some sort of relationship with one another, but at this point, the nature of that relationship has not yet been confirmed.

Although Jenner is making no attempt at keeping her outings with ASAP Rocky a secret, fans shouldn’t expect to hear a confirmation of their romance anytime soon. After all, Jenner prefers to keep her relationships to herself.

“It’s not always easy, but I don’t know, I just like to keep my private life private,” Kendall Jenner explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about keeping her dating life to herself. “I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who’s a male, I’m not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.”

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]