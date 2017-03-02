‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What Does Liv Want That’s Hidden Under GH?

General Hospital spoilers have kept secret Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) end game and why she wanted to buy General Hospital, but Liv let slip an important clue on the Wednesday, March 1 episode of General Hospital. It’s not the hospital but what is under it.

A recent General Hospital post by Daytime Confidential reminds us that there is indeed something valuable under the hospital that we haven’t seen in many years. It’s an interesting point of General Hospital history that legacy fans of the ABC soap may recall.

A Secret Cassadine Laboratory!

Back in 2001, Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) found Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) secret lair in the sub-basement of General Hospital. Ironically, it was a trip to the roof that took Luke down to the bowels of General Hospital via a secret elevator.

Helena revealed to Luke in that General Hospital episode she had kept Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker Kelly) alive in cryo-stasis since his 1983 “death” spurred by a fall down the stairs amid drama with Luke on General Hospital. See the video down below for a glimpse.

What Form Will Liv’s Revenge Take?

There are lots of bad things in Helena’s lab beneath General Hospital that could help Liv. Some General Hospital rumors from social media have teased Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) might be down there, frozen in the same cryo-coffin that kept Stavros alive after death.

But it’s not just lab equipment circa 2001 Helena kept in General Hospital‘s basement. There are also toxins and biological weapons. General Hospital shelved a bio-terrorism plot featuring Helena and Stavros after 9/11. If Liv plans to terrorize Port Charles, the components are there.

Resurrected Duke Or Mass Murder?

General Hospital spoilers say Liv has a master plan. This seems reminiscent of the Helena plots of long ago. So, which is it? Does Liv have Duke’s body stashed under General Hospital, and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) spread an imposer’s ashes in Scotland?

Or did Liv learn about Helena’s biological weapons from some of her underworld contacts and will she steal them from General Hospital to take out all her enemies? Could it be both? A Duke resurrection and a mass murder plot? That seems too much for General Hospital.

It’s A Not So Secret Lab

General Hospital spoilers say Julian Jerome (William deVry) wasn’t around back in the day to know about the secret lab, but lots of other Port Charles peeps do. Tony Jones (Brad Maule) was taken down there by Helena long ago on General Hospital, but Tony is gone now.

Lucky Spencer (then Jacob Young) was Helena’s captive in her General Hospital lair. Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) were held under General Hospital by Helena. All know the lab exists.

Franco Figures It Out?

General Hospital has been inserting Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) into every storyline lately, and Liv’s is no exception. Conveniently, Franco needs a job and will soon be General Hospital‘s newest custodian, and that throws him into Liv’s path in the GH basement.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, March 6 show Franco making a bizarre discovery, and General Hospital promo photos from ABC Soaps in Depth show Franco with a tire iron in the bowels of GH. Will it be Franco that finds the secret lab and Julian tied up there?

OMG! I loved Olivia Jerome's shrine to Duke Lavery. @KilttripUSA has to be brought back to #GH! The story w/Anna, Duke, Liv & Griffin =EPIC pic.twitter.com/oBWnKq62DD — Panagiota Petrakos (@PamPetrakos) January 20, 2017

If Not The Secret Lab, Then What?

General Hospital spoilers point to Liv wanting something from the lab, but maybe it’s the underground garage she wanted since Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) runs into her there. General Hospital spoilers say Griffin helps her out with no idea who she is.

Also, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Opera Digest say Liv runs into Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and tells her why she needed General Hospital. If we get closure on Liv’s plans plus Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) issues, it will be a banner week!

