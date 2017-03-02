Why Oscars Wins Aren’t Always Happy Moments

Oscar awards don’t necessarily bring happiness, and Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway are just two stars who say that winning an Oscar made them miserable.

The Huffington Post reported that Anne Hathaway was very unhappy when she received her award in 2013. The actress was honored for her brilliant performance in Les Miserables; a role for which she lost lots of weight, cut her hair, and where her character died the death of a heartbroken prostitute. Hathaway spoke to the Guardian about winning an Oscar, saying that the whole experience made her feel very “uncomfortable.”

“I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel, which is uncomplicated happiness.”

Adding that it’s an “obvious thing” that someone should feel happy after winning an Oscar, Hathaway stated that she simply didn’t feel that way.

“I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings.”

Unfortunately, and after a decade of great success, she was suffering a backlash in popular sentiment.

“I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die.”

It was only last week that Nicole Kidman said her Oscar win for The Hours was an extremely lonely time for her. Her win came just months after her divorce from Tom Cruise and, as she told a London Film Festival audience, even though winning an Oscar was a turning point as far as being an actor, it actually symbolized her loneliness because she had no-one to share her joy with.

Kidman recently attended the London Film Festival for her new film Lion, and she recalled the bittersweet moment of winning an Oscar, a moment that obviously still makes her sad. After a decade of marriage, Kidman had been divorced from Tom Cruise for almost a year when she won her Oscar in 2003.

Kidman attended the London Film Festival last week for her new film Lion with Dev Patel, when she reflected on this bittersweet moment more than a decade ago. Kidman later became involved with singer Lenny Kravitz, after which she met the love of her life, Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006.

While on the topic of the Academy Awards, the Huffington Post reported that there are several brilliant actors who, surprisingly, have never won an Oscar.

Fans were relieved when Leonardo DiCaprio finally hit the jackpot in 2016 with his brilliant performance in The Revenant, but there are other big names out there in the entertainment business who’d love to receive their own golden statue – some of whom have received one, two, or even more nominations.

Brad Pitt is the first actor who comes to mind because, despite appearing in many critically acclaimed movies, he’s never won an Academy Award. However, as one of the producers of 12 Years a Slave, he did collect the Best Picture award in 2014.

Over the course of his amazing career, Tom Cruise has been nominated for three Oscars, but, surprisingly he’s never come out on top.

No-one would deny that Johnny Depp is an incredibly versatile actor; however, despite his roles in films like Sweeney Todd, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Edward Scissorhands, and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Depp has been nominated three times but never won an Academy Award.

Glenn Close has been nominated six times for an Academy award, and even though she’s won two Golden Globes, three Tonys, and three Emmys, she still hasn’t taken out the big one.

Amy Adams has been nominated five times for an Academy Award, the last time being in 2013, but each time she’s missed out. Perhaps she’ll be as lucky as Leonardo and win on her sixth nomination!

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the giants in the entertainment business; certainly one of the most celebrated British actors of screen and stage. He was nominated in 2001 for his portrayal of Gandalf the Grey in the first Lord of the Rings film, and fans are hoping that this acting giant will one day pick up an Academy Award.

Toni Collette is a brilliant and versatile actor, but despite receiving critical acclaim for many of her roles, including a nomination for The Sixth Sense, an Oscar has eluded her.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s career has spanned more than three decades, and she’s being nominated on three different occasions for an Oscar.

Not only has Ewan McGregor never won an Oscar, but he’s also never been nominated for one! Fans simply can’t believe that the brilliant star of Trainspotting, Star Wars, Moulin Rouge, and so many others, has never been nominated for an Academy Award.

