Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Will Appear In ‘The Originals’?

Nina Dobrev has finally returned as Elena in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. The released teasers of the upcoming episodes in the final season have revealed that the actress is going to share the screen space with Ian Somerhalder. Now, as The CW’s supernatural series is soon coming to end, is it possible that the lead star cast will make an appearance to its spin-off, The Originals?

According to an earlier report from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dobrev and Somerhalder have returned to the show to save their failing career. The outlet pointed out that after quitting The Vampire Diaries, Nina grabbed some good movie roles but Ian has no new projects in his hand at this moment.

“A paying acting job is better than being unemployed and auditioning for bit parts. Ian is pushing 40, and let’s face it, not all that talented,” the report further read.

The online publication further claimed that there are chances that the lead star cast of The Vampire Diaries may end up joining the cast of The Originals. Show’s creator, Julie Plec has earlier talked about the crossover between the character of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries and how it will be a bad idea.

The CW’s Originals is a spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and follow the story of Mikaelson siblings, Elijah, Rebekah and Klaus (Joseph Morgan). The pilot, which was aired on April 25, 2013, revealed to the fans that the werewolf Hayley is pregnant with Klaus’ child.

The Originals begins with the story of the original siblings returning to the city of New Orleans for the first time since 1919. During their long absence from the city, Klaus’ protégé, Marcel, has taken the charge of the city and their encounter with each other makes it clear to Klaus that they must take down Marcel and get back the city that once belonged to them.

Earlier aired three seasons of The Originals has garnered a lot of attention for the plot twist and the execution of those ideas. The show’s star Joseph Morgan has been nominated three times for Teen Choice Awards and has even won a People’s Choice Awards for the Favorite Actor in a New Series.

During San Diego’s Comic-Con, Plec admitted that like everyone, she is also a fan of crossovers, but merging two different shows would only affect in their viewership. Even Michael Narducci shared the same thought.

“I feel like what would happen if we did a crossover there would be a lot of back story, a lot of catch up, then they’d have to part ways again. No matter what we do with a crossover, it wouldn’t live up to the expectations.”

That being said, Zap2It has predicted that Ian is done portraying the character of Damon and Nina is busy with her future movie projects. So, it looks like the beloved lead pair of TVD is not going to return to the world of the supernatural thriller. On the other hand, Paul Wesley might be interested in future crossovers as his character, Stefen Salvatore, has already had a crossover once.

Meanwhile, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley has recently talked about The Vampire Diaries revival.

“I think I’m closing the chapter,” Wesley said.

Somerhalder added, “In 10 years I’m going to be living probably on a ranch in Wyoming and you’ll never hear from me again.”

So, it looks the lead star cast of The Vampire Diaries is done playing the same roles and chances of them appearing on The Originals are pretty slim.

The Originals Season 4 is scheduled to air on March 17, 2017. Do you think Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder will make time to do a cameo for The CW’s new supernatural TV show? Sound off your views in the comments below.

