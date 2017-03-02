‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Revealed? Shocking New Details

Kailyn Lowry has kept the identity of her new baby daddy tightly under wraps. While everyone guesses about her surprise pregnancy, Lowry dropped some major hints about the father. Did the Teen Mom 2 star just reveal the father of her third baby?

Casi Densmore-Koon, Lowry’s official publicist, told Radar Online that the father is actually a close friend of Lowry whom she briefly dated over the summer. Although the timing of the pregnancy shocked fans and Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, Densmore-Koon says she couldn’t be happier about the news.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Densmore-Koon revealed. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

It isn’t clear if Lowry and the father are still together, but Densmore-Koon added that “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Until Lowry makes the big announcement, the Teen Mom star has plenty of work to focus on in the coming months. This includes the release of her upcoming book, Heart & Hustle, which includes a signing tour. The reality star is also planning on graduating in May, which only adds another layer of stress to her plate.

Like her previous two pregnancies, Lowry has no plans on finding out the gender ahead of time. Instead, Lowry will find out when she gives birth. Until then, Lowry thanked fans for their ongoing support and asked for privacy.

“Kail is thankful for the positive support,” Densmore-Koon explained. “And we thank her fans for respecting her privacy during this exciting time.”

Although Lowry refused to give up the name of the father, The Hollywood Gossip has narrowed the field down to two possibilities: Tyler Hill and Teen Mom producer J.C. Cueva. Lowry allegedly had an affair with Hill while Marroquin was on deployment overseas. Cueva, meanwhile, has admitted in the past that he and Lowry are good friends and that he enjoys working with her.

Hill and Cueva have not commented on the rumors surrounding their involvement in Lowry’s pregnancy. It makes sense that Cueva wouldn’t want to discuss the matter, given how he’s technically Lowry’s boss on the show and such a scandal could cost him a job.

According to Daily Mail, Lowry currently has two children with different men. Kailyn Lowry had her first child with Jo Rivera when she starred on the show, 16 and Pregnant. She then had a child with Marroquin after they got married.

Lowry and Marroquin divorced last year after going through a few rough patches in their marriage. One of the reasons they separated was because Marroquin wanted more kids while Lowry said she was done.

Despite all the drama, the estranged couple agreed to joint custody over their shared son, Lincoln. They also hashed out a plan for the holidays, though it isn’t clear how the new baby will impact this schedule.

People reports that Lowry made the pregnancy announcement on her official blog late last week. The reality star confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for weeks after fans noticed she was sporting a baby bump.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Lowry explained. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Catch Kailyn Lowry in new episodes of Teen Mom 2, Monday nights on MTV.

