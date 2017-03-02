Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett Masterminding Plot To Overthrow Trump [Report]

A report claims that a “family source” has revealed that former President Barack Obama is turning his new home in the upscale Kalorama District of Washington D.C., a few miles away from the White House, into the command center of an allegedly expanding plot to engineer the failure of the administration of President Donald Trump. And as part of the deepening plot against Trump, Obama’s close confidante, Valerie Jarrett, has moved into the former president’s new home in the Kalorama District of Washington D.C. where she is helping to set up the command center from where Obama will oversee an alleged nationwide “insurgency” to oust President Donald Trump from power.

According to the source, allegedly a family friend, Jarrett is working closely with the former president and the former first lady Michelle Obama to mastermind a plot to force the downfall of Trump’s administration. She will be working with the Obamas to oversee the network of political contacts nationwide dedicated to ousting Trump form power.

Jarrett is a loyal and trusted confidant of the Obamas who lived in the White House and worked, mostly behind the scenes, with President Obama throughout his eight-year tenure to shape the domestic and foreign policies of his administration.

Valerie Jarrett Living With Obama – Working In DC Anti-Trump Insurgency https://t.co/AholfIGY05 pic.twitter.com/H1UKIxPtX5 — alfredox jose (@alfredox15200) March 2, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, a source, identified as an Obama family friend, has revealed that Obama has set for himself the goal of engineering the failure of Trump’s presidency either by forcing his resignation or his impeachment.

Commenting on Obama’s post-presidency political career, Eric Holder, former attorney general under the Obama administration, recently confirmed to reporters that his former White House boss was returning to active politics.

“It’s coming. He [Obama] is coming. And he’s ready to roll,” Holder reportedly said, according to Politico.

Obama, according to the source, will be leading the political opposition against President Trump’s administration.The source claimed that Obama was at first unwilling to assume leadership of the opposition. But Jarrett and his wife, Michelle, convinced him that his political skills and experience were needed to organize the opposition to confront Trump’s policies. Jarrett also told Obama that he had to assume leadership of the opposition to save the legacy of his presidency.

The source claimed that Obama had hoped to spend his post-presidency writing his memoirs and golfing. But now he has accepted the challenging role of leading the opposition and strategizing to “topple” Trump.

Leon Wagener:Valerie Jarrett moves in with the Obama Insurgency–https://t.co/fCuUyxdn13"goal is to oust Trump from the presidency" pic.twitter.com/YShL5SRKWf — Richard Falknor (@highblueridge) March 2, 2017

“No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw,” the source said. “He was weary and burned out after eight years in office. But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.”

Following his decision to lead and organize the opposition against Trump, Obama came out with his first public statement, expressing support for ongoing protests against Trump’s policies, including his executive orders banning travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

According to a spokesperson, Obama believes that the protesters and demonstrators were only “exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials.”

‘There was never any doubt that Valerie would have a suite of rooms in the house that the Obama’s are renting,” the alleged source continued. “Obama trusts her judgment more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle. Obama doesn’t make a decision without her.”

Gearing up!~VALERIE JARRETT JUST MOVED INTO Barack And Michelle Obama's DC Home…Plans To Help OUST Trump https://t.co/nFrrfmNPyo pic.twitter.com/M9Rt4jsn8p — Jim Eastridge (@jimEastridge1) March 2, 2017

According to the family source, Obama plans to use his political clout and immense popularity to mobilize progressives to fight against Trump’s policies.

“Obama is dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy — ObamaCare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place,” the source added.

Obama, according to the source, is particularly irked by Trump’s appointment of Jeff Sessions as attorney general because believes that Sessions’ long record of racial insensitivity makes him unfit to be in charge of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. Obama also believes that FBI Director Jim Comey’s decision to reopen investigations into Clinton’s emails, days before the election, contributed to her loss.

The allegations that Obama is organizing to disrupt Trump’s presidency come after Trump said he believed Obama was the mastermind behind recent security leaks that led to the resignation of his national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn was accused of discussing the Obama administration’s Russia sanctions with the Russian ambassador, according to CNN.

Trump also said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Tuesday that he believed that Obama was behind the recent spate of town hall protests against Republican members of Congress.

“Do you believe President Obama is behind it [the town hall protests] and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents’ code?” Trump was asked on Fox and Friends.

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump continued. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

[Featured Image by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images]