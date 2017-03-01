Angelina Jolie Does Not Want To Get Back Together With Brad Pitt [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie is facing rumors of a possible reconciliation with Brad Pitt, but according to Gossip Cop, those reports are untrue.

Earlier this week, OK! Magazine shared a cover story with readers, which proclaimed, “Desperate Angie: ‘I Want Brad Back!'” However, as Gossip Cop revealed, the 41-year-old actress is not headed for a reunion with her estranged husband, despite the fact that the former couple shares six kids together.

“Five months after Angelina Jolie left Brad Pitt, taking their six kids, she’s desperately missing the life she left behind,” the so-called source revealed to the magazine. “Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce. She wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.”

As Gossip Cop pointed out, a recent publication by Star magazine made a nearly identical claim months ago, telling readers, “[Angelina Jolie]’s asking herself if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness with one rash move.”

“[Angelina Jolie] relied on Brad for more than she realized,” the rumored source explained. “He was such an emotionally present, hands-on dad and partner. And with the rumors that he’s been spending time with Kate Hudson, she feels extra pangs of regret. She’s convinced there’s no way Kate could make him happy.”

Angelina Jolie split from Brad Pitt in September of last year, just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary and in her divorce filing, Jolie requested a judge grant her with full physical custody of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, with her former partner having visitation. A short time later, rumors began swirling in regard to potential child abuse after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox on their private plane. However, after weeks of investigations by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, Pitt was cleared of the shocking charges.

Following their split, Brad Pitt began facing rumors of a potential relationship with actress Kate Hudson. Although the rumored couple hasn’t actually been seen together in the months since he and Angelina Jolie ended their relationship, they have been accused of having a secret relationship for the past several months.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is allegedly “starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime.”

In response to the report, Gossip Cop assured readers that Angelina Jolie does not want to get back with Brad Pitt and added that the estranged couple are still moving forward with their divorce.

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first split from one another last year, a source claimed that their children weren’t handling the split very well and noted that they had allegedly become homesick after relocating from their main residence in Los Feliz, California, to a home with Angelina Jolie in Malibu.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life several weeks after their split. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt owned several homes during their relationship, including an apartment in New York City, a house in New Orleans, and a chateau in France, the Los Feliz home was where their children spent most of their time.

