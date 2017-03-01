WWE Rumors: Predictions For Goldberg At ‘Fastlane,’ ‘Raw,’ ‘Wrestlemania’

With just a few weeks to go before “wrestling’s biggest night,” the latest WWE rumors are focusing on all of the matches that are coming up. Few matches are more anticipated than the ones which feature the legendary Goldberg, and because of that, we decided to round up some of the predictions that have been posited about the upcoming matches.

First, according to the latest round of WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, the match between Kevin Owens and Goldberg at Fastlane will probably end with, not only Goldberg “squashing” Owens, but with Goldberg snatching the Universal title from the current champ.

And while, on the surface, it may seem like bad news for Owens, it’s actually a good thing if Goldberg beats him, because it will give Owens a clear path to defeating Brock Lesnar during the following week’s “special match-up” between the two. It also shifts the focus away from Owens’s various beefs with everyone, and concentrates his efforts on finishing off Chris Jericho.

“Owens and Jericho’s run together has been one of WWE’s best stories, and it recently took another left turn when Owens assaulted his ally, effectively ending their partnership. Competing for a championship only adds prestige to this feud, and it wouldn’t make sense for both men to have titles headed into WrestleMania.”

Meanwhile, according to SkySports‘ latest round of WWE rumors, the tension between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg is building up to a fever pitch, all in time for their WrestleMania battle that’s coming up in a few weeks. Lesnar, clearly, is still reeling from the infamous 90-second fight between himself and Goldberg, and he’s itching for a rematch, and desperately.

Through his representative, Paul Heyman — who spoke extensively about what to expect from both Fastlane and WrestleMania while Lesnar stared, menacingly, at the camera — Lesnar confirmed that he plans to crush the “part time” wrestler and that he won’t rest until he emerges victorious from battle yet again.

But just because Goldberg seems indomitable in the ring, it doesn’t mean that he’s indomitable in every other arena.

In fact, as the latest WWE rumors from ComicBook.com have proven, Goldberg gets periodically owned by Kevin Owens on Twitter, and it happened again recently.

For better or for worse, Owens has earned a reputation for being a savage on Twitter.

It all started when Goldberg issued a promise to snatch the Universal title from Owens on Twitter.

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017

We already knew things were going to go left when this shady tweet came in.

Now he can also call you Father Time @Goldberg @FightOwensFight. This belt will go nicely with the Santa Slay belt — Uncle Louie G (@UncleLouie) February 24, 2017

And, because Kevin Owens is a savage, he responded back with this bit of shade:

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️ https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

Not willing to give up, Goldberg came back with this response.

Been there and done that champ RT @FightOwensFight: Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now… https://t.co/MjuH1jN7cG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017

And Kevin Owens finished him off with this fatal savagery.

Career mode in 2K17 doesn’t count, Bill. https://t.co/z6lYePE3Sz — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

