Did This Kpop Star Inspire Suicide Squad’s Oscar Winning Joker Hairstyle?

Kpop fans were over the moon to discover that the Academy Award winning Suicide’s Squad was partly inspired by BIGBANG’s T.O.P.

Before the Oscars, nominees in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories put up photos that showed their concept art, inspirations, and stills for their respective movies. According to Koreaboo, eagle-eyed fans noticed the South Korean rapper’s picture among the inspirations for Jared Leto’s portrayal of The Joker.

Oscar nominated Hair and Makeup Symposium #suicidesquad #thejoker #jaredleto #TOP #T.O.P. #oscars2017 A post shared by Anne Hanson (@anne_hanson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:23am PST

As Koreaboo notes, this green hairstyle was worn by T.O.P during the making and promotion of their fifth EP, Alive. The album was released in February 2012, four years before Suicide Squad was released.

Unfortunately T.O.P. won’t be doing much pop culture influencing in the near future. He recently started his mandatory military enlistment.

According to Soompi, T.O.P is currently based at The Nonsan Army Training Center who recently put up a picture of him and the other recruits on their website.

In the photo, the BIGBANG member is pointing directly at the camera, showing off some of his Kpop star power.

T.O.P had previously expressed a desire to have a quiet enlistment, according to another article on All Kpop.

“I really want to leave quietly today. Please understand even if I leave without any greetings. I’m sorry,” he wrote on Instagram under the screenshot of a report about his enlistment.

But, of course, his passionate fan base did not listen.

His enlistment has caused a lot of heartbreak among BIGBANG fans. So much so that some fans have been criticized for sending banners to the camp where he is stationed.

Others have confined expressing their sadness to social media.

@allkpop I am so happy while T.O.P is in his military enlistment, there is still some news about him. Come back sooner ???????????? — Dek kurin! (@rintavailable) March 1, 2017

Some Twitter users have been keeping a diary of his daily activities now that he is in the military.

Summary of T.O.P’s first 7 weeks of enlistment. Credit: mshinju pic.twitter.com/xhG4PGTNej — smol Seunghyun (@meaboutfandoms) February 13, 2017

But the good news is that T.O.P’s enlistment doesn’t mean that BIGBANG is over until his service is complete. According to Soompi, alongside each member’s solo projects, the band will be going on tour in Japan with the four non-enlisted members, starting in May.

The tour is expected to be a dome tour, and there are reports that the band is preparing new performances for it. As Soompi notes, BIGBANG has become well known for their dome tours over the years. In total, about 780,000 fans have attended BIGBANG’s dome tours in Japan since 2013.

The dome tour in Japan seems to fulfill a promise that G-Dragon made to fans at the band’s farewell concert before T.O.P’s enlistment. On that night, according to Asian Stars, he vowed that BIGBANG would continue to tour as a group although one of their members would be missing from the stage.

T.O.P. also had a reassuring message for fans onstage.

“Two years won’t be too long a time. I will try to make eye contact with each and every one of you and keep you in my mind. I will come back as a more mature and improved person,” he said.

T.O.P is the oldest member of BIGBANG. He has been enlisted in the military since February 9.

[Featured Image by Matt Cowan/Getty Images]