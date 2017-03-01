Donald Trump Called A ‘Jerk’ By Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer Agrees

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are one trio who are very unlikely to get along, due to the first one’s reputation. Trump can be very harsh and blunt when he’s confronted with ideas he doesn’t like. You almost can’t use social media without reading at least one headline about the latest President of the United States and his alleged dirty deals.

Much like Donald Trump, though, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are known for being outspoken about their views.

Both Congress heavy-weights have claimed that Democrats can’t support anything Trump is expected to propose, Schumer alleging that he is “so far to the right and in such an extreme position, it’s hard to see what we could work with him on.” He added that if Trump ever moved from that position, Democrats might stop opposing him so much, but he doesn’t think it’s likely, according to Roll Call.

Trump has faced heavy opposition ever since he put his name in the proverbial hat to become President. Even after 40 days in office, liberals have been looking for ways to remove him from the White House and put someone “more qualified” in his position. After some of his early executive orders and statements on Twitter, Trump seems bent on doing everything Democrats don’t want him doing.

Nancy Pelosi pointed to Trump’s war on Obamacare, which he is working on dismantling as quickly as possible. The official name for the law is the Affordable Care Act, and it allegedly gives low-cost, streamlined healthcare to the United States via a monthly payment, or a tax penalty if you don’t sign up. Some say it works, while others have seen their preferred healthcare actually start costing more, forcing them to sign up for the government version. Pelosi claims Trump’s plan will “cost the federal government more.”

Pelosi says she doesn’t know if Trump understands the ramifications of his plans to cut some programs for others. She told reporters on Tuesday that Donald Trump is really not a nice guy at all, according to CNN.

“The way I told my members: It’s like telling your friend the guy she’s dating is a jerk. You can’t tell her that. She has to find out for herself. You can give her clues and then eventually one thing will lead to another, she’ll come to her conclusion. But if you tell her right up front, you’ll lose a friend. So we’re not interested in losing any friends. Let them find out.”

Nancy Pelosi also cited that the educated white women who voted against Hillary Clinton were likely influenced by their husbands. It’s a generally known rule among Republican Christians that wives are supposed to be submissive to their husbands, and liberals have a problem with that, preferring to let women make their own decisions.

Matt Gorman slammed what Pelosi had to say about those educated white women, “Leave it to a San Francisco liberal to belittle and condescend to the 63 million voters who called for real change last November. Pelosi’s comments underscore just how hard it’ll be for this out-of-touch party to compete across the country in 2018.”

Pelosi believes that after enough time, Republicans will begin to see the damage Trump is causing and start siding with the Democrats to get him removed. One such possible damage point is the infrastructure bill which Trump is said to be pushing while cutting other programs. It’s unknown what the other programs are, but Chuck Schumer believes that it will lead to more toll booths in places where they don’t yet exist, costing the American public even more to travel.

Do you agree that Donald Trump is destroying the United States the way Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say he is?

[Feature Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]