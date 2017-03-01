Party Guest Material! Meghan Markle Beats Prince Harry At This

Prince Harry may come from the royal family but he was beaten by his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, in Tatler‘s “100 Most Invited” list. This means Meghan is a more desirable party guest than the Prince.

Let’s see who gets invited to more parties

Meghan Markle just received two amazing thumbs-up from the British mag Tatler as one of the most eligible and popular party guests. Now, that’s a surefire way to get approval from the British institution. She ranked fourth in the list while her royal beau only managed 22nd place. Miss Markle is beaten only by the Delevingnes, a dame, and a lord.

The magazine describes Meghan as “smoking hot” and “clean-eating” who is expected to talk about her advocacies and “international philanthropy” in social gatherings. There really is a charm and appeal when a woman exudes intellect and grace. And Meghan has all that attributes.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was described as an “all-round good-time guy” who is “slowing down(ish), preferring “shooting parties to doing shots” at pubs. The prince must have realized he has outgrown his party streak and should start his own family soon.

Topping the list is 51-year-old Dame Natalie Massenet, chair of the British Fashion council and founder of luxury retailer Net-A-Porter together with her 32-year-old entrepreneur boyfriend Erik Tortensson. Models and sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne placed second while Lord Settrington, who is the owner of Goodwood Estate, landed in third place.

The Suits actress was even ahead of Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews who were described as the couple who like to “arrive at parties in classic cars,” as they ranked 32nd. Other prominent faces included in the top 10 are writer Peter Morgan and his girlfriend actress Gillian Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II, and David and Samantha Cameron who are known for being “excellent dinner-guest material.”

The full “Most Invited List” by Tatler‘s April issue will be available on Thursday.

Meghan Markle met with Prince Harry’s niece and nephew

Meghan Markle is slowly gaining the love of the royal family, first from the queen and then from Prince William and Kate earlier this year, and she recently got approval from the royal duo: Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1. At least that’s what reports said so as Meghan is “totally taken” by Prince Harry’s nephew and niece.

“Meghan was playing with them, mucking around and did silly voices and impressions. George is usually an absolute chatterbox but he was totally tongue-tied when he first met Meghan before warming up and giggling with her. They all had tea and biscuits, and took a walk in the grounds with the dogs,” an insider told Daily Star Sunday.

The 35-year-old actress, who has been Prince Harry’s girlfriend since last year, got the chance to meet with the children at the duchess of Cambridge’s family home in Norfolk, England. Meghan enjoyed her time with the children that she even offered to babysit the royal siblings. Woah, it seems Meghan is prepping for aunt duties in the near future.

Her co-star, Patrick Adams, only had sweet words for Markle as he praised her for fitting in so easily with the prince’s lifestyle and for shrugging off the stresses that come with it.

“I’m super excited for her. As you can imagine, it is a massive deal…. But if there’s anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it’s Meghan Markle…but all of the madness passes at some point and they can just get down to business of enjoying each other’s company and hopefully not have to worry about this,” he said.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]