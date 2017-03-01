Pregnant Victoria’s Secret Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shines At Oscars

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had one of the most memorable looks at the 2017 Oscars as she showcased her growing baby bump in a Versace gown. The 29-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel is expecting her first child with fiance Jason Statham as she continues to flaunt her pregnancy.

E! News reported on Rosie’s Oscars look as she and Jason made their first red carpet appearance since announcing they’re expecting earlier this month. Huntington-Whiteley was photographed looking quite radiant as she attended the Vanity Fair after-party with her actor husband.

“Rosie shined bright on the carpet in a custom Atelier Versace silver sheath dress, which she topped off with flawless Nirav Modi chandelier earrings.”

The site added that Rosie looked flawless as she kept her makeup simple and opted for an updo that allowed her baby bump to be the main focus of photos.

“The model accentuated her most flattering accessory, her bump, by keeping a simple beauty look with her hair pulled back in a chignon bun and soft makeup.”

Vogue also covered Rosie and Jason’s red carpet debut as the site focused on how radiant the expectant mom was on Oscars night. In fact, Vogue said Huntington-Whiteley had a “supernatural glow” about her as she posed for photographers.

“The stealth beauty benefits of pregnancy have reached near-mythical status—and Rosie Huntington-Whitely lived up to the hype at the Oscars after-parties last night, practically eclipsing the camera-ready crowd with her supernatural glow.”

The fashion site also said seeing Rosie with her long hair pulled back was refreshing as she went with a more natural and subtle look as she flaunted her pregnancy in the form-fitting gown.

“Huntington-Whiteley toed the line between classic Hollywood glamour and expectant body-con confidence.”

Fans seemed to love Rosie’s look as well as they left comments on her Instagram photos. Commenters said the model looked stunning and flawless, and others said her baby is going to be beautiful as well.

“This baby is going to be perfect. Perfect in every way”

Other Instagram users questioned how Rosie always looks so good and referred to her as goals.

“omg talk about pregnancy goals”

Her Oscars look isn’t the only time Rosie looked stunning while showing off her pregnancy, though. The couple first announced Rosie’s pregnancy earlier in February via social media as she posed in a bikini.

Fans were excited to hear the baby news as Huntington-Whiteley’s post received over 720,000 likes.

“So happy for you!! Congratulations!!!”

Rosie and Jason had been dating for six years before the couple announced their engagement during the 2016 Golden Globes. The couple seems to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible, and neither one posts very many personal photos on their social media.

However, Rosie has been sharing modeling photos as her pregnancy progresses, but none of these posts showcase her baby bump. She did raise a few questions with her New Year’s post, though, as she wore an oversized sweater that covered her figure.

Rosie’s caption also left people curious as she mentioned “exciting prospects” for 2017.

“Here’s to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017.”

Her followers were excited over the possibility of the model being pregnant with her first child as they commented on the post.

“If the pregnancy rumours are true then great stuff.”

Fans also tried to figure out if Rosie was pregnant weeks before she officially made the announcement as they obviously were excited over the idea.

“I saw a recent pic and she sure does look pregnant. I wouldn’t normally think a tiny little belly would mean anything but on her, with her stomach usually being so tiny I think she may be.”

And now Rosie is openly showcasing her pregnancy much to the delight of her fans.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain /Getty Images]