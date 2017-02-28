Tom Schwartz Divorce: Is Marriage To Katie Maloney Already Over?

For Tom Schwartz, divorce is not the end of the world. The 34-year-old revealed his views on marital separation during an interview last week, fueling speculations that he is on the cusp of splitting from his wife, Katie Maloney.

Been married to this hunk for almost 6 months. I love you so much Bubba and there's no one else I can imagine spending the rest of my life with. @twschwa Happy Valentine's Day! ❤ A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

During an interview alongside Tom Sandoval on Bravo’s the Daily Dish on February 22, Tom Schwartz talked about Scheana and Mike Shay’s divorce, saying “people are so bleak about” a couple splitting, Radar Online reported.

“I get it. Initially the knee-jerk reaction, you know, you’re very negative, ‘I wasted four years,’ but really, there’s so much to it. It’s so rich. It’s not that sad to me when people get divorced. It’s not that sad at all,” he explained.

Tom Schwartz’s divorce talk comes at a time when his relationship with Katie Maloney appears to be on the rocks — at least on Vanderpump Rules. Although they tied the knot in August of 2016, the show is currently airing some tough times that the couple experienced before tying the knot.

Things got so bad during their joint bachelor/bachelorette parties in New Orleans that Schwartz temporarily called off his wedding to Maloney during an argument, according to the Daily Mail.

Don't let this happen to you. Also, never ever ever have a joint bachelor/bachelorette party. Learn from our mistakes. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/3W51POY7pm — tom schwartz (@twschwa) February 28, 2017

Things had been heated between the couple for months, and tensions only got worse when Kristen Doute’s boyfriend, Brian Carter, brought up the rumor that Schwartz cheated on Maloney in Las Vegas about two years ago. Tom Schwartz has repeatedly denied the allegation that he cheated on his girlfriend. While he admits that he kissed a woman, he claims he did not have sex with her.

On the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom discussed this thorny issue with Katie.

“I was so s***-faced there’s no way I could have an erection,” Schwartz said. “Drop the Vegas girl thing…you were a nightmare for the first three years I was dating you.”

While the couple made up after their heated exchange, the issue appears to have continued to bother Maloney, who discussed it during a phone call with Lisa Vanderpump.

“The hard work in a marriage starts later,” Vanderpump explained.

“If Tom and Katie can’t have a good time on their bachelor party, when can they?” she asked.

During a recent interview with People Magazine, the British restauranteur expressed hope that Schwartz and Maloney would stay together.

“Again, that’s [their relationship] going to take a sharp turn I think next week or the week after. I really do think they needed to kind of change their attitude towards each other,” Vanderpump said. “But you’ll see, I give them some kind of strong words of advice.”

If Tom Schwartz divorces Katie Maloney, they would be the second married couple on the reality TV show to go their separate ways, after Scheana and Mike.

Last year, Tom and Katie shared their opinion on the Shays getting divorced, E! Online reported.

While Katie said that she thought the Shays would “be together forever,” Tom noted that they seemed happy together.

“You never know what’s going on behind closed doors,” he noted.

For fans of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce seems unlikely. Nonetheless, it is impossible to predict what the future holds for the couple given how things went for their colleagues, Scheana and Mike Shay.

Mrs. Bubba???????? A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Earlier this month, Jezebel questioned why Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney got married, concluding that despite their differences, Tom is too scared to raise issues with Maloney, who, in turn, believes that she would find happiness in their marriage.

“Above all, what we seem to be watching is the rationalization that for many, loneliness is more frightening than a dysfunctional relationship,” the article reads.

While Tom and Katie’s marriage isn’t over just yet, the issues that they’ve had could come back to haunt them. Divorce rumors seem to strengthen after Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night.

Do you think that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will divorce?

