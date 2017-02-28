Trump’s ‘Biggest Of Them All’ Rallies Flop: Twitter Photos Show Tiny Crowds

Donald Trump’s supporters came out on Monday to hold rallies in support of his administration after he called on them last week to march for him. However, although Trump predicted that Monday’s pro-Trump rallies would be the “biggest of them all,” photos uploaded to social media on Monday from around the country show that compared with previous anti-Trump rallies, the crowds at Monday’s rallies were very small, with the largest numbering only a few hundreds.

“Maybe the millions of people who voted to make America great again should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all.”

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Critics said that Trump’s prediction that Monday’s nation-wide pro-Trump rallies “would be the biggest of them all” revealed that he was still very upset about the small crowd at his inauguration in Washington D.C., compared with the mammoth crowd of anti-Trump demonstrators that filled the streets of Washington a few days later.

On Monday, the Toronto Star reporter, Daniel Dale, uploaded to Twitter several photos showing the tiny crowds of Trump supporters rallying in support of his administration across the country.

Dale recalled that the right-leaning pro-Trump news website, Breitbart, had also predicted a massive turnout of Trump supporters across the country, according to Daily Kos.

Breitbart had announced that Trump supporters were planning the “Spirit of America” (#SpiritOfAmerica) rallies in support of President Trump.

Left-leaning anti-Trump news sites, including Raw Story and Daily Kos, poked fun gleefully at the “bigly” pro-Trump rallies held in several cities on Monday.

“After weeks of planning and promotion, today’s the day, so let’s check in on these massive rallies happening nationwide.”

Breitbart said today's pro-Trump rallies would be "MASSIVE." The photos I've seen so far: pic.twitter.com/3gnSaAayiz — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

More photos from today's MASSIVE pro-Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/b6ofD1aP9Y — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

My last tweet Showing The Crowd from today's MASSIVE Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/SuSn7L9ARh — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 27, 2017

Huge Trump rally in downtown Atlanta today. pic.twitter.com/LVtL5kbbH9 — Kat241525 (@Kittlylane) February 27, 2017

the pro trump rally in Atlanta had literally tens of people pic.twitter.com/tGT1pAuokD — Craft Beer Dude (@SockinDingers) February 27, 2017

A group known as Main Street Patriots, had announced that rallies would be held in cities across the country at noon on Monday, KDVR (Fox31) reported.

“We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s Contract with the American Voter,” the group’s website said.

“The rallies will be positive, patriotic, uplifting, and open to anyone that supports an America First agenda. Come join us and stand united as one across this great nation and rally in the Spirit of America.”

The pro-Trump rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, attracted a tiny crowd consisting of only a few dozens of people, according to Raw Story. The crowds were similarly small in downtown Atlanta, with only “tens of people” coming out to march for Trump.

In St. Augustine, Florida, only about 100 people showed up to rally in support of President Trump.

Even the largest rallies, such as the one that took place in Conway, South Carolina, attracted only a few hundreds of Trump supporters.

“The local Tea Party called for a massive pro Trump rally in St Augustine, FL this AM. This how many showed up.”

The local Tea Party called for a massive pro Trump rally in St Augustine, FL this AM. The is how many showed up. pic.twitter.com/eAaP5nLjHs — Trump's not my Pres (@Nysteveo2AOLcom) February 27, 2017

Scores of Trump supporters rally at the CO capitol pic.twitter.com/fVtJfw4QCs — Sam Brasch (@samuelbrasch) February 27, 2017

Maybe 200 people have gathered for a rally in support of President Trump in front of the Capitol. ???? @dnvrite. pic.twitter.com/OldBoQ7xi8 — Kevin Beaty (@KevinJBeaty) February 27, 2017

The pro-Trump crowd was also very sparse in Bellingham, Washington.

In Denver, witnesses estimated the size of the crowd that gathered in front of the state capitol at about 200. But KDVR reported that the crowd was “several hundreds.”

The rally in Denver took place on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol. KDVR reporter, Joe St. George, estimated that the size of the crowd was about 350.

Now at Colorado Capitol: Pro Trump rally to support 45th President #kdvr #kwgn pic.twitter.com/NHUF6uB7mn — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 27, 2017

13 year old Weston now speaking at Pro Trump rally..helped run JeffCo office pic.twitter.com/IdsLrGNWqh — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 27, 2017

Twelve-year-old Weston Imer, the co-chair of Trump’s campaign office in Jefferson County, spoke at the rally.

“The big Trump rally happening now in Bellingham, WA. The energy is electric. People are coming out en masse to make America laugh again.”

The big Trump rally happening now in Bellingham, WA. The energy is electric. People are coming out en masse to make America laugh again. pic.twitter.com/c3cwnhHmGf — Erica Melzer (@ladylovescode) February 27, 2017

Happening now across from the @abc_columbia studio, #POTUS supporters at gathered at the State House for the #SpiritofAmerica rally. pic.twitter.com/aJSuJwQ0Xs — Kimberlei Davis (@KimberleiDavis) February 27, 2017

Amazing people at Spirit of America Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/wOF1wTWvNk — Vote Trump 2020 (@GoTrumpFL) February 27, 2017

A crowd has gathered for a #SpiritOfAmerica Rally – the story on @wsbtv at noon pic.twitter.com/AMY7WQGArC — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) February 27, 2017

Trump fans are showing their support today across America and in Conway outside Miller-Motte Technical College #spiritofamerica pic.twitter.com/Ug1F9djdPu — Erin MacPherson (@ErinWPDE) February 27, 2017

Hundreds of Trump supporters rallied across the country to defend a president who they say has been treated unfairly https://t.co/GrHyUkYa8u — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

Compared with the tiny crowds that turned out for Monday’s pro-Trump rallies across the country, the anti-Trump Women’s March in Washington D.C. had drawn hundreds of thousands of people, while millions more participated in “sister marches” in major U.S. cities and across the world.

Marches took place in about 60 countries, with an estimated 2.2 million people participating globally. Celebrities, including Kate Perry, Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson, and Amy Schumer, participated in the matches in the U.S. and U.K.

The Inquisitr reported that tens of thousands of women and sympathizers participated in the March on Washington on Saturday, January 21.

The massive crowd of protesters in Washington D.C. was estimated at about half a million people, far more than the 200,000 that media analysts had predicted.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]