Watch Polar Bears And Cubs Live With These Online Streaming Cams [Video]

The video playlist above features multiple live streaming polar bear cams from around the world that you may watch online. Polar bears are magnificent creatures that are found in natural habitats surrounding the Arctic circle. As carnivores, they have a voracious appetite during the winter season and primarily hunt and feed on seals found in the Arctic Ocean. While many people tend to think of bears as living in woodlands or forests, the polar bear depends on the sea for survival. Most of the polar bear’s hunting activities occur on sea ice, officially classifying the bear as a maritime mammal. Polar bears are classified as endangered due to the loss of their natural habitat due to climate change and melting ice. You can learn more about polar bears at the National Wildlife Foundation (NWF) polar bear page.

Two of the live cams above are from the Ouwehand Zoo located in Rhenen, Netherlands. The mother polar bear is named Freedom and you can watch as she interacts with her twin cubs Akiak (male) and Sura (female). The twins were born in November 2014, and they enjoy frolicking and playing with their mother. You may learn more about the polar bears at the Ouwehand Zoo here.

The following is part of the zoo’s official description.

“The Ouwehand Zoo is part of the Polar Bears International (PBI) network of Arctic Ambassador Centers, which provide leadership for greenhouse gas reductions in their communities.”

You may watch a video playlist featuring polar bear documentaries in the videos below. The playlist includes approximately 200 videos and regularly updates with new video documentaries. For those learning about polar bears including their behaviors and habitats, the documentaries are a great asset.

In addition to the Ouwehand Zoo, several of the live polar bear cams included in the videos above are from the Wapusk National Park (NP) located in Canada. The park is a haven for polar bears and is a hot bed for polar bear reproduction. According to the Wapsuk National Park website, there are approximately 935 polar bears that call the region home.

The area is perfect for polar bears due to the abundance of sea ice and every September through November, numerous polar bears can be seen making their migratory route along the coast as they hunt seals. Cape Churchill is an area within the Wapusk National Park and you may see two live polar bear cams from North Cape Churchill andSouth Cape Churchill in the videos above. The polar bears at Wapusk National Park are prolific and mothers give birth to cubs on an average of every 2-3 years.

Polar bears practice a feast or famine type of diet. When the winter season approaches, they will hunt and stock up on their food stores. As summer approaches and the ice melts, typically in July, they will move inward and away from the water. During the summer they may abstain from eating and fast until the ice forms again and their food supply is abundant.

Did you know? Only pregnant polar bears can be found hibernating in the winter! #NationalPolarBearDay pic.twitter.com/k7WFrPec6v — Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) February 27, 2017

You’ll also find three cams from the Tundra Buggy in the playlist above. Created by Leonard Smith in the 70s, a tundra buggy is a vehicle designed for filming and studying polar bears. In addition to the Tundra Buggy cam, you’ll find a Tundra Buggy lodge cam and a Tundra Buggy north and south lodge camera. You may see a video with a tour of the Tundra Buggy lodge in the player below

The live polar bear cams are a great way to create awareness and promote conservation efforts. They can be used in schools, day care centers, preschools and after-school programs. Educators may find free lesson plans and resources at Polar Bears International.

[Featured Image by JohnPitcher/iStock/Getty]