Abby Lee Miller Is ‘Definitely’ Going To Jail, Say Legal Experts

While Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was granted a brief reprieve from her potential jail sentence for her part in fraud, there’s quite a few legal experts who have weighed in on her fate, and nearly all of them agree that she’s bound to serve some jail time. That means that she’d better enjoy her freedom while it lasts because it won’t be long!

#DanceMoms Abby Lee Miller could be dancing to the jailhouse rock if the feds have their way: https://t.co/rn0KoRlkvm pic.twitter.com/ssu3dO1KcP — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 25, 2017

According to Deadline, Abby Lee Miller is currently facing up to two and a half years in prison after she pled guilty to various federal counts of fraud. While her attorney is pushing for probation, the federal prosecutor is pushing for a maximum sentence.

Deadline is claiming that how much time Abby Lee Miller serves will, ultimately, depend on how the judge rules on the guideline range.

“It is a bit clearer that the sentencing that could see first time offender Miller behind bars for just six months or getting probation and paying a lot less than government prosecutors desire if the Chief Judge’s tentative rulings of yesterday on the guideline range holds. It is the purpose of the two sentencing hearings for both sides to have an opportunity to change the judge’s mind if they so desire – which both seemingly do.”

Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing for her bankruptcy fraud case postponed https://t.co/xIOBHDFtZZ pic.twitter.com/JUrylxThvE — People Magazine (@people) February 24, 2017

According to The New York Daily News, Abby Lee Miller will find out how much time she has to serve when she faces the judge on March 8. While the judge also said that the attorneys may postpone the case yet again until March 9, she wants a final decision by then.

The attorneys will, therefore, have more time to deliberate thanks to the postponement.

“A source told [the outlet that] “Dance Moms” season 7 concluded filming this week and “some filming for Season 8 has already occurred as an insurance against Miller getting possible jail time,” while not officially confirmed. Melucci argued that Miller “intended to use harm” to her creditors as a push for jail time, while her attorneys denied the allegations.”

And, according to Life and Style Weekly, despite the allegations against Abby Lee Miller, she has in fact been taking the charges “very seriously” and resents the implication that she hasn’t.

Not long ago, she gave up more than $120,000 of Australian money that she tried to smuggle into the country illegally. She reportedly did this as a gesture of good faith, to show the courts that she was complying with her bankruptcy order, but it was no use.

“Throughout this case, Ms. Miller has taken both the allegations and the proceedings very seriously,” her attorney, Robert Ridge, previously told People magazine. “This has been a challenging time for Ms. Miller. She appreciates the words of encouragement and support from around the world.” He initially asked the court to grant his client probation and a small fine in lieu of jail time on the basis that she’s a first-time offender.

The amazing thing is, had the bankruptcy trustee in the case not come across an episode of Dance Moms — and seen Abby Lee Miller’s flashy lifestyle — she wouldn’t be facing jail time today. It just goes to show you that you can’t go flashing things on social media or television and not expect it to catch up with you!

