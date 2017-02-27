‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Contestants: More Names Confirmed For Season 24

More names are being confirmed as Dancing with the Stars 2017 contestants. The official announcement by ABC won’t be revealed until Wednesday on Good Morning America, but several entertainment outlets are getting word from insiders about who’s going to be on the cast list for Season 24.

A number of celebrities in the last few days have been confirmed as DWTS contestants for the 2017 spring season. They include Olympian Simone Biles, A-Team star Mr. T., Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, and Olympian Nancy Kerrigan.

In the latest update on who’s expected to be named as contestants on Dancing with the Stars 2017, People reports that five celebrities can be added to the list.

Sources tell the magazine that The Bachelor’s Nick Viall is confirmed as a contestant as well as actress and comedian Charo, Saturday Night Live star, Chris Kattan, professional bull rider/model, Bonner Bolton, and former Glee star, Heather Morris.

E Online has confirmed that NFL free agent, Rashad Jennings, will be a cast member on DWTS.

Reality Steve, the foremost authority on spoilers for The Bachelor, also revealed in a tweet on Monday that Nick Viall will definitely be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 24.

“Yes, he’s on it. Not sure if he’ll be officially announced w the rest of cast Wednesday on GMA, but he’s on,” Steve wrote.

Several other names have come through the pike as potential contestants on Dancing with the Stars 2017. Among them are: Ashley Benson of Pretty Little Liars; Julian Edelman, New England Patriots player; Victor Cruz, former NFL player; Barry Weiss, Storage Wars star; Usher, Hip Hop musician and coach on The Voice; Peyton Manning, former NFL player; Jonathan or Drew Scott, Property Brothers stars; Matthew Perry, actor; Ricky Schroder, film and TV actor; Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star; Stassi Schroeder, Vanderpump Rules star; Billy Bush, former Today host who was fired after a scandalous video with President Donald Trump from 2005 was released last year.

On Saturday, the popular Pure DWTS blog noticed an Instagram post by Shemar Moore of Criminal Minds after he recorded a video of himself saying he had a secret and it was speculated that he was hinting at a stint on Dancing with the Stars. His name hasn’t been brought up as a possibility for the season, however.

One contestant that’s a definite no according to the blog is actor, Hugh Grant.

There was also rumors that Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were approached about appearing as contestants on the hit reality show, but don’t look for them to part of the Season 24 cast. Us Weekly reports that Clinton was asked to compete on the show and she said, “no.” Mrs. Obama declined the offer, too.

As Mic notes, agreeing to be on DWTS usually signals a comeback or revival to one’s career. Neither the former Democratic presidential candidate nor former first lady fit into this category given their illustrious careers. Although Clinton won the 2016 election’s popular vote, she remains active in motivating the Democratic party to speak out against Trump’s policies. As for Mrs. Obama, she has a lot of projects going on, including writing a memoir. She and her husband are working on their own foundation and other behind-the-scenes political movements.

Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama offered spots on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ https://t.co/urd3fLhRzI pic.twitter.com/qwv8QN9Tll — Mic (@mic) February 27, 2017

Only one more day left until fans find out who the Dancing with the Stars contestants are. How many will be surprises and how many prove predictions right?

Dancing with the Stars 2017, Season 24, premieres on Monday, March 1 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Earl Enterprise]