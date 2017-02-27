Gwen Stefani Allegedly ‘Butting Heads With So Many People’ On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani allegedly isn’t everyone’s favorite person on The Voice as the cast and crew gear up for Season 12, as sources claim she’s being a “diva” on the set.

According to reports, Stefani supposedly hasn’t exactly been getting along with everyone on The Voice set since she took back her red spinning chair from Miley Cyrus to film the initial rounds of the new season, as sources are claiming that Gwen has been “butting heads” with a number of people on the set since the show picked back up.

Sources connected to The Voice spoke out about Gwen’s return to the show to Radar Online, claiming the singer has been a “diva” ever since she returned for the upcoming round of shows after two seasons away.

“Gwen has been butting heads with so many people,” a source alleged of Stefani, who it was announced would be re-joining the NBC show in Miley’s place alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys last year.

The Voice insider then went on to claim that Gwen has supposedly been acting like a different person than when she was last a coach on the series during Season 9 back in 2015, suggesting that her increasingly serious romance with Blake may have something to do with her supposed changing demeanor on The Voice set.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person than she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” continued Radar Online’s The Voice source. “[Gwen] used to be everyone’s favorite.”

However, according to the site’s insider, it sounds like that’s supposedly now all changed for Stefani.

“Now a lot of people can’t stand her,” the source said of Stefani’s apparent The Voice drama, claiming the “Used To Love You” singer has been rubbing people up the wrong way “because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her” and has allegedly been acting like a “diva” on the set.

Gwen has not commented on the “diva” accusations, though the site did claim last year that Shelton was supposedly the driving force behind getting Stefani back on the show, claiming that Blake hinted to producers that he may not wish to return to The Voice – despite appearing on every season to date – without his girlfriend by his side.

“Blake made it clear to the producers that he wanted Gwen by his side for the upcoming season,” a The Voice source told the site last year after it was announced that Stefani would be replacing Cyrus for Season 12, premiering on September 27. “It almost seemed like if [Gwen] did not return then neither would he.”

Neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton have ever confirmed claims suggesting the singer was a big factor in getting Gwen back on the show or reports she’s not getting along with the cast and crew, though if Radar Online’s report is to be believed, Stefani doesn’t seem to be letting on that she may not be getting along with her co-workers as she promotes Season 12.

Though The Voice source didn’t reveal if Stefani’s supposed bad blood was with her fellow coaches or those behind the scenes, Stefani most recently gushed over her co-coaches during an appearance on The Today Show ahead of The Voice’s Season 12 premiere and had nothing but sweet things to say about boyfriend Blake, Alicia and Adam.

Stefani admitted on the NBC morning show that she and her fellow coaches have a “natural” chemistry while filming The Voice, as Gwen gushed that she “loves the chemistry between the coaches” before Stefani then sweetly called Keys “magical.”

“Adam and I, we’ve known each other now for a while,” Gwen then said of Levine according to BuddyTV, adding, “And, of course, Blake, who I think is the greatest guy ever. It’s just so fun. It’s so easy and comfortable.”

Stefani also admitted on the show that she was “nervous” about heading back to The Voice with Blake prior to the rumors her relationship with the country star may have changed her demenor on the set and amid reports she’s supposedly been acting like a “diva.”

“[Working with Blake made me] nervous at first,” Stefani admitted of her much-anticipated return to The Voice. “I was like, ‘Wait, is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?'” Gwen continued, but revealed that being back on the show after two seasons away is “just natural.”

As for whether or not Gwen will be back for Season 13 later this year amid the “diva” accusations, NBC are staying tight lipped when it comes to the coaching lineup, though rumors are swirling that there could be a complete change around for the cast which could potentially see Gwen, Adam, Blake and Alicia all replaced.

What do you think of reports claiming Gwen Stefani is allegedly “butting heads” with her co-workers on The Voice?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Glamour]