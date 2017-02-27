‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Cast: Who’s Headed To ‘Paradise’ This Summer?

Get ready for another drama-filled summer when Bachelor in Paradise returns for its fourth season in August 2017. Although ABC won’t confirm the names of the cast members until Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette is well underway, one of JoJo Fletcher’s guys has already confirmed he’s headed to Paradise and several of Nick Viall’s ladies are rumored to be making their way to Mexico for a little sun, fun, and romance.

In addition to some of the new faces from the franchise, fans want to know if any of the contestants from the last season of Bachelor in Paradise will return for another shot at finding love.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Jared Haibon made it clear that he’d never go back on the show again after his heartbreak with Caila, but never say never. He’s still single and if Ashley Iaconetti is invited back again, there’s no doubt Jared will be tempted to return to Paradise to see if he can finally find love without Ashley having a breakdown.

“No. No, no, no, no. This is my last Bachelor show. Another reason I wanted to go on was because I knew if I went on, this is it. I’m very happy that I went on, and this is absolutely my last show with the Bachelor franchise. Unfortunately, I hate saying that because I love the people that work here.”

One contestant who didn’t get to stay in Paradise for more than one episode will reportedly be back for another shot at stirring up some drama this summer. It looks like things are going to get all “murdery” all over again. Chad Johnson tells Us Weekly that ABC has invited him back to the show and he’s only watching Nick’s season so he can figure out which ladies he’d like to meet in Paradise.

And when it comes to other previous contestants, it won’t be a shocker to see Vinny Ventiera return to the show, but what about Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton? Although they broke up earlier this year, People reports that the couple may be back together again, so don’t expect to see these off-again-on-again love birds in Paradise unless they are planning a TV wedding.

Who else will fans see on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4?

According to Reality Steve, it’s likely that we’ll see quite a few ladies from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. There’s a good chance that Chris Harrison will drop some hints on the Bachelor: Women Tell All special that Corinne Olympios will join the Paradise cast. Count on seeing some of the other contestants from Nick’s season as well. Names in the rumor mill include Liz Sandoz, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters, and Taylor Nolan.

And let’s not forget about some of the guys from JoJo Fletcher’s season. In addition to Chad, be on the lookout for some of the men who didn’t make it to Paradise last summer including Robby Hayes, James Taylor McCoy, Chase McNary, and Luke Pell. All four men have been spending a whole lot of time on social media, so it’s clear they are trying to stay in the spotlight.

Day 2: Waste Management Open Edition. ⛳️ #16 #Box #Birdsnest #Phoenixopen A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:23am PST

Of course, there’s a whole slew of guys who may show up in Paradise this summer who we have yet to meet. When Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay meets the 25 guys vying for her heart this spring, expect to see several of the men she rejects head to BIP this summer.

Who would you like to see on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]