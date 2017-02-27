WWE News & Commentary: Five Must-Watch Brock Lesnar Matches On The WWE Network

Wrestling superstar and sports legend Brock Lesnar continues to make WWE news because of his current feud with Goldberg. And as fans anxiously await their next match at Wrestlemania, they can revisit some of Lesnar’s best matches on the WWE Network.

“The Beast Incarnate” is truly a once-in-a-lifetime athlete: he is an NCAA All American and Heavyweight champion, Big Ten Conference champion, IWGP (International Wrestling Grand Prix) champion, UFC Heavyweight champion, and a multi-time WWE champion (among many other athletic accomplishments). Sports fans are lucky to live in a modern era where they can watch Lesnar’s best moments on the WWE Network.

Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker—WWE No Mercy 2002, Hell in a Cell

Lesnar is known for a list of accomplishments in a variety of sports, but one of his most memorable moments is when he ended The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at Wrestlemania XXX. The monstrous duo would go on two wrestle two more times since that fateful day, but some of their best matches happened many years ago.

When Lesnar first arrived in the WWE he wreaked havoc by toppling some of the best competition including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Big Show, and many others. But it wasn’t long before The Undertaker let the young Lesnar know that the WWE was his backyard. The two would end up facing each other in one of the most dangerous matches in WWE history at No Mercy 2002.

Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk—WWE SummerSlam 2013

Lesnar and CM Punk have something in common aside from competing in the WWE and the UFC—Paul Heyman. Not only was Paul Heyman the on-screen manager/advocate for the duo, but the wrestling mastermind was very instrumental in helping to launch both of their careers. These two “Paul Heyman guys” squared off in a phenomenal contest at SummerSlam that was tag-lined as, The Best vs. The Beast.

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle—WWE Wrestlemania XIX

Wrestlemania is WWE’s hallmark annual event; millions of people tune-in every year to watch the spectacle. But like any sports attraction like the Super Bowl or the World Series, sometimes it’s hard for the event or match to live up to the hype. This Lesnar and Angle bout exceeded expectations!

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle—WWE Smackdown, Iron Man Match

Though their Wrestlemania contest might be the most popular that the duo had together, many industry professionals deem this WWE Iron Man Match as the best bout that the pair had. Fox Sports describes why this is one of the best matches on the WWE Network and why it has continued to make WWE news for years.

“Trying to keep fans interested and compelled for an entire hour is a daunting task that doesn’t always work. But not only did Lesnar and Angle keep the fans glued to their seats in this WWE Championship match on SmackDown, they made the match into an art form. Without question the best match in their program, these two monsters brought the big fight feel and had one of the best matches ever recorded on cable television. The match had it all. Pinfalls, submissions, a count out, a disqualification, an unconscious ref, a chair shot, you name it, they did it.”

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins—WWE Royal Rumble 2015

John Cena has had the greatest run in WWE history and he remains the face of the company. Brock Lesnar has made WWE history multiple times and remains the most dangerous athlete on the roster. And many consider the innovative Seth Rollins to be the future of the WWE. So when these three men collided in a Triple Threat, the WWE Universe was treated to one of the best matches of the year that made news headlines everywhere.

From his feud with The Undertaker to his legendary matches with Kurt Angle, the best contests of Brock Lesnar’s stellar career can be found on the WWE Network.

