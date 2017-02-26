Kim Kardashian Rumor Says She’s Angry About Kanye West Cosmetics Line [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not angry about Kanye West’s new cosmetics line. The rumor was started by Hollywood Life.

“Uh oh! Workaholic Kanye West has grand plans to launch a new cosmetics line, but it has wife Kim Kardashian terrified he’s stretching himself too thin. Hollywoodlife.com has exclusive details on how she’s afraid that it will put his health in serious jeopardy.”

“Kanye’s grand plans for business have Kim worried for Kanye’s health. Things have been good between Kim and Kanye lately and she admires his ambition, but his latest venture in cosmetics has Kim worried for her husband’s health. She does not want Kanye over-worked or stressed over business deals or involved in anything that could affect his sensitive health situation,” an alleged source is quoted as saying.

Many of the commenters after the article seem to think Kanye West shouldn’t venture into this new cosmetics line.

“He needs to take care of him self but it’s all about money as if he doesn’t have enough,” says Master33.

“This just proves how batsh** crazy he really is. Totally unqualified to start a cosmetic line or to start a kids clothing line. People recovering from a mental breakdown don’t do this stuff,” claims Beavis.

While Kanye’s cosmetics line remains a fact, Kim’s alleged anger and jealousy about it is completely fabricated. Gossip Cop has corrected the story.

“Kim Kardashian is NOT upset about Kanye West working on a cosmetics line, despite a seemingly fabricated report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust the story,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that Hollywood Life doesn’t have any real sources when it comes to Kanye West or Kim Kardashian.

This isn’t the first major rumor regarding Kim Kardashian this week. According to the Daily Star, Kardashian is jealous of Beyonce for being pregnant with twins.

“The reality TV queen was reportedly stunned to discover the singer kept the news she is expecting twins a secret from her. And the mum-of-two has said she is being driven crazy because she reckons Beyoncé is stealing her thunder.”

The article adds that Kim thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. However, Gossip Cop claims that the story is bogus.

“It does make for a dramatic headline, but that doesn’t mean it’s the least bit accurate. Kardashian isn’t fazed in the least by who has more children, and no one actually thinks that’s a legitimate barometer of fame,” says Shari Weiss, who adds that as someone who has had difficult pregnancies, Kardashian wants nothing more for Beyonce than to be happy and healthy.

There is one bit of news in the Kardashian world that isn’t fabricated. According to MTV, Kardashian is sending fans a pair of Kanye’s sneakers.

“On February 25, Kim’s feed became a flood of ‘Ask and ye shall receive’ back-and-forths with fans. It all started with her posting a photo of Kanye West’s latest version of the distinct sneaker, the Zebra 350.”

Soon, Kim was actually sending the sneakers out to a fan.

What size are you? I will send you a pair ❤️???? https://t.co/M3qiMKEgec — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2017

As MTV notes, it was only a matter of time before Kardashian started to go all Oprah and send out a pair to many others as well. Fans praised Kardashian for her generosity, while others criticized the star — something she’s used to by now.

It appears that after being robbed last October, the megastar is back to being the Kim Kardashian her fans have always loved. Kardashian’s social media looks to be on fire for the rest of 2017.

