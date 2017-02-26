Justin Hartley Says Fans Will Never Guess ‘This Is Us’ Jack Pearson Bombshell

This is Us writers are amazing at pulling at heartstrings, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and dropping shocking twists that fans can’t get enough of. Since it was discovered near the beginning of season 1 that beloved father and husband Jack Pearson dies at a fairly young age, fans have been creating nonstop theories as to the cause of death. Justin Harley, who plays Jack’s son on the hit drama, dropped a few hints about his on screen father’s death and fans are not going to like it.

TMZ caught up with Justin recently and first asked him about the tearjerker episode in which his brother’s biological father, William, succumbs to his cancer. Justin admits he cried reading the script and again while watching it. In fact, Hartley says he and the rest of the cast cry frequently on set. Another interesting question was brought up as well, Justin was asked if more main characters will die and if there is a chance for an evolution of new characters to emerge. Hartley just said it’s a possibility, but fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Re-airing one of my favorite eps. of #thisisus tonight on @nbc. Back with a new one next week. A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

They also asked him about the huge question on every This is Us fans mind, how does Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack die? Justin smiled and said fans will find out exactly how it all goes down. Harley said,”It’s heartbreaking and devastating and well worth the wait.”

Us Weekly also caught up with Justin recently to chat with him about his feelings regarding Jack’s death. Justin admits he knows exactly what happens and it is nothing like fans are thinking. To make fans even more anxious to find out what happens, Justin says, “You’ll never guess it. It’s unexpected and it’s extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it’s painful. It’s painful. It’ll stay with you.”

There are numerous theories about how Jack dies and Justin admits he has read some of them, but that so far nothing he has seen has been correct. Celeb Dirty Laundry also reported information on Jack’s death and shared that Justin says fan should prepare for the worst. Justin says Jack’s death will be a scene that will stick with everyone for a long time. Hartley also says the upcoming March season 1 finale will be an emotional roller-coaster for fans.

Had a really great time with my #thisisus family at the @criticschoice awards. Thanks for including us. Also, a big thanks to my @chrishell7 for not changing the locks after we lost! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:55am PST

Right now all everyone knows is that Jack died sometime during the big three’s teenage years and that he was cremated. Justin’s on screen sister, Kate, is the person in possession of his ashes. The only glimpse we’ve seen of Jack’s passing is the brief view of his funeral when Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, was having flashbacks of the horrible memory of losing her dad. Could Kate have something to do with Jack’s death?

Justin is no doubt right that whenever This is Us writers decide to fill fans in on Jack’s death, it will be when everyone least expects it and break a lot of hearts. Hartley’s character has also shown bits and pieces of life without his father and how it has impacted him. Fans know that when Jack died, Kevin destroyed all the model airplanes he built with his dad. This theory left fans wondering if he could have died in a plane crash. Regardless, the pain of losing their beloved patriarch is evident in each of the children in different ways.

No @nbcthisisus this evening. We'll be back with episode 14 next Tuesday. Getting closer to the end. SO much good stuff coming up- just you wait. #thisisus A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Aside from bits and pieces beginning to surface about how the Pearson family lost Jack, Justin Hartley’s character is facing some uncertain issues in his life as well. Justin is currently trying to win back the heart of his ex-wife, Sophie. The two met as children, grew up, married and then divorced after Justin’s character cheated on her. Time will tell if Kevin can win her back.

There are only a few explosive episodes left of the premiere season of This is Us. Buckle up and hold on tight, it looks like fans are in for an emotional ride for the next few episodes. The season finale of This is Us is scheduled to air March 14 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images]