Melania Trump Impersonators: Mira Tzur Made $24K Last Month As Melania [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump has been out of the public eye for about one week, but that doesn’t mean that impersonating versions of Melania haven’t been buzzed about online. At least one of the impersonators of Mrs. Trump has found that looking like Melania has become profitable. Whereas Mrs. Trump may not have been spotted eating dinner with Ivanka Trump and President Trump on Saturday evening at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., as reported by the Inquisitr, folks are still hungry for news about Melania and photos of Mrs. Trump, even in Melania’s absence.

As seen in the top above photo from December 4, 2003 — the real Mrs. Trump (back then known as Melania Knauss, Trump’s girlfriend) joined Mr. Trump and Playboy Playmate Victoria Silvstedt at the Playboy 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City. However, more than 13 years later, President Trump found himself defending his wife and congratulating Melania and Ivanka for their work in the White House, as seen in the below video, wherein President Trump thanked a reporter for his “nice” question about Melania, which praised Mrs. Trump for her work thus far.



Whereas President Trump spoke about Mrs. Trump and her work ethic in the above video snippet, with Mr. Trump claiming that Melania was a very private person who didn’t oftentimes go out, there are women who favor Melania in terms of looks — and some who look nothing like Mrs. Trump — who are taking advantage of the large amount of interest in Mrs. Trump to turn a tidy profit by making appearances in public and at private events.

According to the Miami Herald, a model named Mira Tzur has found it quite profitable to look like Melania. The Miami Beach model is now charging $3,000 plus expenses to show up at events as Melania.

Tzur is a 45-year-old woman who has parlayed her resemblance to Melania into an estimated $24,000 monthly income — at least for the previous month since Mr. Trump’s inauguration — wherein Mira completed eight appearances as Melania. An international model who is used to walking the catwalk, Mira is a woman who grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel — a woman with a similar height, weight and facial structure to Mrs. Trump.



Mira shows up at private events with John Di Domenico, a New York actor who does his best to sound like President Trump. Tzur calls her Melania impersonations an extension of her existing modeling career. Mira only realized that she had a similar look to Melania when a photographer friend encouraged her to dress like Mrs. Trump, and the resemblance became more apparent. Mira admires Mr. and Mrs. Trump — a fact that she says makes her job easier.

Other Melania impersonators have shown up on TV and in social media photos, with some looking more like Mrs. Trump than others.

According to the Sun, Czech-born Petra Svoboda might enjoy her career as a news anchor, but the 34-year-old who lives in Prague also resembles Melania. As seen in the below photo from Petra’s makeup artist Eva Ceralova, the cosmetics expert noted Petra’s similarity in looks to Melania.

“Who can say they [worked on] Melania Trump? I can, today! TV anchor Petra Svoboda is so similar, I think it counts!”

Whereas some of the above women may appear to resemble Mrs. Trump in varying degrees, other impersonators may not hit the Melania mark as closely. As seen in the below photos, impersonator Mycki Manning starred as Melania, while Marcel Forestieri took on the role of Mr. Trump. With both Trump impersonators hailing from Nevada, the fake Mr. and Mrs. Trump showed up to present an award at the award show titled “The Reel Awards 2017” at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

