‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7, Ep. 11: Sherry’s Letter to Dwight – [TWD Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7 is coming to a close, which is leading to some anxiousness about where this season is going. Episode 11, titled, “Hostiles and Calamities,” is due to be released tonight, February 26, 2017. This episode takes viewers back in time a little bit to show what happened after The Saviors discovered Daryl escaped in Episode 8. This episode takes place at the same time as the last two episodes, and plays catch up to bring everything into the same time frame.

This episode won’t be featuring Rick or any of the Alexandria or Hilltop survivors, but will focus on The Saviors and how Eugene adjusts to his new life at The Savior’s compound. It’s also going to show who is responsible for Daryl escaping from The Saviors in Episode 8. And more importantly, we see the first named character death of the second half of Season 7.

At this point, we insert our standard spoiler warning. The rest of this article has some serious spoilers about The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 11. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen the episode or you don’t want to know who let Daryl out of his cell. Also, be aware that as a Walking Dead fan, you’re never going to look at beer and pretzels the same ever again.

The Walking Dead S7:E11 Spoilers

As shown in the preview, when Dwight and other Saviors find Fat Joey dead and a motorcycle missing, Dwight immediately runs to the cell where they were holding Daryl. There, Dwight finds the note that was left for Daryl. The two words, “Go now,” make Dwight freak out just a little bit.

Dwight discovers that Sherry has escaped, and goes out in pursuit of her. That leads him to his old house. Apparently, Sherry and Dwight had an arrangement that if they were ever separated, they would meet there. Dwight discovers that Sherry has already been there and left him a short letter.

The letter to Dwight is poignant, and paints Dwight in a sympathetic light. It looks like this is leading to Dwight betraying Negan during TWD: Season 8, as The Walking Dead makes the transition from the comic book arc, “The Road To War” to “Total War.”

Sherry tells Dwight that she had to leave before Dwight got there because she wasn’t sure if he would go with her or try to take her back to The Saviors. That being with the Saviors isn’t better than being dead; it’s worse than that. The letter shows that Dwight didn’t want to join The Saviors and only did so because of Sherry.

“You didn’t want to live in that world, and I made you…now you’ve killed and become everything you didn’t want to be, and it’s my fault…I loved who you were. I’m sorry I made you into who you are.”

Sherry also admits that she’s the one who let Daryl go because Daryl was a reminder of the man that Dwight used to be, and Sherry didn’t want that reminder always being there to hurt Dwight. She wanted Dwight to be able to forget that he used to be someone better.

Negan’s Reaction To Daryl’s Escape

When Negan finds out that Daryl has escaped, he wants to know who’s responsible. And Dwight gives him the answer he’s looking for. No, Dwight doesn’t give up Sherry. Instead he plants evidence in the office of The Savior’s resident doctor, Dr. Emmett Carson. Negan finds out about it and holds a demonstration for everyone’s benefit. Dr. Carson doesn’t get the iron, however. Instead, Negan gives Dr. Carson a methodical beating, before putting Emmett’s head into the furnace.

So, that’s the first person to die in the second half of The Walking Dead. And as a pointed reminder, Dr. Emmett Carson has a brother. Who is also a doctor. Who happens to be at the Hilltop. That’s definitely something that’s going to come into play in the next few episodes.

So, Walking Dead fans, what do you think of Dwight now? Do you think he’s going to follow the story arc of the comics and end up betraying Negan and The Saviors? Let us know in the comments below.

